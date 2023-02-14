Disney Music Group and Andscape Partner on New Label Venture With Oscar- and Grammy-winning Producer and Songwriter D’mile, Music Executive Natalie Prospere and Engineer/Mixer John Kercy

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On a day dedicated to love and partnerships Disney Music Group and Andscape are pleased to announce their global deal with Good Company Records, a new record label created by Oscar- and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter D’Mile, accomplished Music Executive Natalie Prospere and Grammy-winning mixing and audio engineer John Kercy. The deal was announced today by Disney Music Group (DMG) Head of Creative Mio Vukovic and DMG President Ken Bunt, along with Andscape Vice President and Editor-in-Chief Raina Kelley.

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others. D’Mile is the first songwriter in history to win back-to-back Grammys for the prestigious Song of The Year category for H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” in 2021 and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” in 2022. D’Mile won The Academy Award for Best Original Song for co-writing and producing “Fight For You” from the film “Judas and the Black Messiah” in 2021. D’Mile recently won the BMI Songwriter of the Year award and received the highly coveted Producer of the Year Grammy nomination for 2023. Natalie Prospere is a multi-hyphenate music executive with experience in artist development, talent management and consultation for artists and companies alike. Under Prospere’s management, her roster of world-class writers, producers, and artists has garnered over 10 multi-platinum RIAA Awards, multiple Top 10 Billboard chart entries and numerous Grammy awards. John Kercy is a Grammy award-winning mixing and audio engineer who has worked with an esteemed array of musicians from Lucky Daye, to Lil Wayne, Disclosure, Diddy, Ty Dolla Sign, Normani, Kordae and more.

In addition to signing and developing artists, Good Company will be involved in a variety of projects with other Andscape units. Beginning with the upcoming Andscape documentary, “Shyne,” a film about the life and transformation of hip hop star Shyne from a member of Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs’ Bad Boy record label to a statesman in the Belize House of Representatives.

Prospere is also the creator of “Friends Only” and will spearhead a culture-bridging project that specializes in equitable artists partnerships. The “Friends Only” collective places emphasis on the importance of organic relationships and forward-thinking development throughout the Caribbean and Black diaspora.

“We could not be more excited about working with the talented team behind Good Company and our partnership with Andscape. It allows us the dream of creating a home to cultivate and nurture Black artists through storytelling,” said DMG Head of Creative Mio Vukovic.

Added DMG President Ken Bunt, “It’s special and unique to have a shared vision for the future of music, and the opportunity to visually tell new stories with Andscape. We can’t wait to collaborate with D’Mile, Natalie, and John and the Andscape team to deliver on this goal.”

Andscape’s Raina Kelley added, “D’Mile, Natalie and John are special individuals – each true to Andscape’s vision; deep and dimensional multi-hyphenate storytellers – we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Andscape family. This incredible partnership vaults forward Andscape’s evolution as a content creator across The Walt Disney Company.”

D’Mile, Natalie Prospere and John Kercy added, “We are so excited to partner with Disney/Andscape on our label, Good Company. Disney is a place where we believe all of our creative ideas can come to life and we are looking forward to where this partnership takes us!”

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Undefeated’s former platform.

About DMG

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, and Disney Concerts. The labels’ genre-spanning rosters include Queen, Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI, kenzie, Joywave, New Hope Club, almost monday, AREA21 (featuring Martin Garrix and Maejor), Netta, little image and more. DMG also releases chart-topping, Grammy- and Oscar-winning soundtracks from the largest TV and film franchises in the world – Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, and more. Recent releases include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” while upcoming releases include “Chevalier,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” and “The Little Mermaid.” Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney On Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney Hits, please visit: https://disneymusic.lnk.to/disneyhits.