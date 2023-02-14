KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to SoFi Consumer Loan Program 2023-1S Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to a single class of notes issued by SoFi Consumer Loan Program 2023-1S Trust (“SCLP 2023-1S”), a $340.0 million consumer loan asset-backed securities transaction. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, a cash reserve account, and excess spread. SCLP 2023-1S has an initial credit enhancement level of 23.10% for the Class A notes.

SoFi Lending Corp. (“SoFi”, the “Sponsor” or the “Company”) is a California based consumer finance company that was formed in 2012 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Finance, Inc. Social Finance, Inc. was started in May 2011 by Stanford Graduate School of Business alumni to refinance graduate students’ private student loans. Since this time, the Company has refined its student loan lending model to high credit quality borrowers and expanded its product offering to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investing, and banking. The Company’s prime credit, personal loan product was launched in 2015.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and SoFi’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational review of SoFi as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

