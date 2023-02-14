NGS Helps Texas Schools Meet New Security Window Film Mandate

Hear what school district leaders have to say about security window film and working with NGS.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NGS (National Glazing Solutions, LLC, d.b.a NGS Films and Graphics LLC), the nation’s leading dealer-installer of retrofit glazing security solutions (3M™ Safety and Security Window Film, TRI-SHIELD®, Riot Glass®, and Ballistic Glass) is helping hundreds of school districts in Texas race to become compliant with the State’s new school safety standards.

“Our company mission is to protect people and property,” states James Beale, CEO, NGS. “I can’t think of a better way to fulfill this than by helping Texas school districts protect students and staff with safety and security window film.”

With offices in Houston and Dallas, NGS’ local team is actively working with hundreds of districts and ready and willing to assist hundreds more with free building perimeter security surveys, area reporting using a zoned approach (that mirrors the Federal Commission on School Safety), and proprietary software with detailed and customizable pricing.

Security Window Film is Mandated for Texas Schools

The Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) School Safety Standards create minimum safety standards and supporting grant opportunities for all Texas School districts facilities.

According to the plan, all Texas School Districts must install security window film on glass windows and doors and can procure state funding to do so. But it must be done quickly. Districts are required to source a contractor by August 2023 and certify compliance by the beginning of the 2023 school year.

If you’re a school district leader in Texas, here’s what you need to know and how you can ensure you quickly procure the grant money, source authorized contractors, and meet compliance with school safety regulations.

1. Security Window Film is Required on Glass Windows and Doors

The Texas Education Agency's School Safety Standards Proposed Rule Summary requires that:

“Windowed doors on the ground level or windows that are adjacent to or near a door and are large enough to allow someone to enter if broken must be reinforced with entry resistant film unless within a secured area.”

2. Texas is Providing Grant Funding to Install Security Window Film in School Buildings

The State of Texas Legislative Budget Board approved $400,000,000 to assist school districts in “replacing or upgrading doors, windows, fencing, communications, and other safety measures to get compliant with the new Texas school safety standards establish in November of 2022.”

You can visit TEA’s website for more information, or view the pertinent documents, below:

3. The Deadline to Procure a Security Window Film Installer is August, 2023

Texas government officials have no time to waste ensuring all school facilities in the state have implemented their new requirements. Which means school districts have a tight timeframe: the deadline to have a security window film contractor procured is August, 2023, and school systems must certify requirements are met at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

Protect Students and Staff and Ensure Compliance with Security Window film from NGS

NGS is the largest security film installer in the United States and the leading 3M security window film dealer-installer in Texas. Additionally, our EDGAR-compliant contracting vehicles (GSA, TIPS-USA, PCA, and Equalis) can help you streamline the procurement process by not having to go out to bid. Plus, we offer free building perimeter security surveys utilizing our proprietary software that mirrors the Federal Commission on School Safety’s zoned approach.

Ready to work with the most qualified security window film contractor in Texas and achieve your compliance requirements on time?

Contact us to book a meeting with one of our school safety experts, today!