Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on U.S. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at Best’s Review – Workers’ Comp.

The new online supplement features two sections:

Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and

State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation coverage. Each insurer is linked to its corresponding entry in Best's Consumer Center, allowing visitors to access Best's Ratings and overview financial information (no-cost registration may be required).

“Workers' compensation coverage is mandatory in nearly every U.S. jurisdiction and is a critical issue for any organization that has employees,” AM Best Group Vice President Lee McDonald said. “We believe we're providing an important resource for business owners, organization leaders, insurance professionals and others who wish to learn more about which insurers write workers' compensation coverage in their domicile.”

Each state's insurer listings are ordered by direct premium written in that state. Information is drawn from AM Best's BestLink database, based on insurers reporting workers' compensation premium in the most recently available annual regulatory filings.

Several organizations have retained advertising in the workers' compensation supplement, with callouts to those ads running throughout the state-by-state listings. Best's Review will release additional supplements in 2023, including editions focused on cyber insurance, flood and medical professional liability insurance.

