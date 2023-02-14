Lifepoint Health and Midi Health Collaborate to Enhance Access to Specialty Care for Women

NEW YORK & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifepoint Health®, a diversified healthcare delivery network dedicated to making communities healthier®, and Midi Health, a virtual clinic making expert care accessible and affordable for women experiencing the hormonal changes of midlife, have announced a new collaboration to improve care for women as they age. Together, Lifepoint and Midi seek to fill a significant gap in care for women experiencing symptoms of perimenopause and menopause by leveraging telemedicine to serve patients across the United States. Once it is fully operationalized across Lifepoint’s facilities, the collaboration will deliver high-quality virtual care to thousands of women across the country.

“Lifepoint serves a wide range of diverse communities from coast to coast, including those located outside of major urban areas,” said Joanna Strober, Midi co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO). “Midi connects women ages 40-65 who may live farther away from larger cities with convenient and specialized virtual care for the specific health concerns they may face as they age. This collaboration with Lifepoint represents a huge leap forward in our mission to put high-quality care within reach for all women.”

Midi was launched in 2022 with a $14 million seed investment co-led by Felicis and SemperVirens. Lifepoint made an additional investment via its 25m Health joint venture to fuel Midi’s nationwide expansion. The market is vast: Hormonal changes through the menopause transition cause life-altering symptoms for 57 million American women, yet the vast majority do not receive treatment.

“Our collaboration with Midi is part of Lifepoint’s efforts to ensure inclusive care for those we serve and demonstrates our commitment to meeting patients where they are on their health journey,” said Cherie Sibley, RN, FACHE, acute care service line president of Lifepoint Health. “Women face a number of unique health concerns as they age, and Midi helps virtually connect them with skilled providers who can deliver the specialized care they need to navigate the post-childbearing years. We are excited about this new relationship and look forward to how our collaboration will further advance our mission of making communities healthier.”

Part of Lifepoint Health’s “Lifepoint Forward” innovation strategy, this collaboration will not only improve care for patients, but it will also help alleviate the burden placed on primary care providers and other women’s health providers who may lack this specialty – or the time necessary – to adequately address a patient’s unique needs at this stage of her life.

“We are committed to bringing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that are traditionally only found in Silicon Valley or at large academic medical centers to our community-based facilities across the country,” said Jessie Beegle, senior vice president and chief innovation officer of Lifepoint Health. “Lifepoint is pleased to support this important segment of women’s health, and we look forward to expanding specialty care offerings through Midi to better care for women as they age.”

Midi will work closely with Lifepoint’s hospitals to enhance care for patients experiencing perimenopause and menopause with tech-enabled, high-touch telehealth services. Lifepoint providers will be educated on the services offered by Midi and may decide to refer their patients for clinically appropriate services.

Midi offers patients:

Access to clinicians trained in women’s midlife health;

Convenient telehealth visits, with 24/7 messaging;

Holistic care plans that may include FDA-approved hormone therapy, non-hormonal medications, lifestyle coaching, and supplements; and

In-network insurance coverage with transparent self-pay options.

Midi may direct patients back to their Lifepoint providers for necessary in-person care, including screenings (mammograms, colonoscopies, PAP smears), surgeries and biopsies, ultrasounds, and more. This innovative hybrid model allows clinicians to offer patients both timely, collaborative digital care and also in-person treatment and support. Midi relieves acute symptoms of menopause and works seamlessly with each patient’s care team to safeguard her long-term health.

Midi’s care is guided by nationally recognized physicians and researchers who oversee a network of trained nurse practitioners. The clinical team is led by Chief Medical Officer and co-founder Kathleen Jordan, MD, former SVP of Tia women's health clinics; Chief Clinical Officer Mindy Goldman, MD, who has practiced as an OB/GYN at UCSF for three decades and served as the Director of the UCSF Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women; and Chief of Clinical Quality Heather Hirsch, MD MS NCMP, former lead physician at the Menopause and Midlife Clinic at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the second largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

About Midi Health

Midi Health is the only comprehensive virtual care clinic for women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Midi supports women with expert care and hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits and 24/7 messaging. With care designed by experts, scaled by technology, and delivered by compassionate clinicians, Midi fills an immense gap in the healthcare system, and unlocks women's potential at midlife. To learn more, visit www.joinmidi.com.

About Lifepoint Health

Lifepoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of making communities healthier®, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 62 community hospital campuses, more than 50 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and more than 200 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. For more information about the company, visit www.LifepointHealth.net.