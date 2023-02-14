JK Moving Selected for DoD’s SkillBridge, Graduating its First Military Veteran Through the Hiring/Training Program

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JK Moving Services, a global moving, storage, relocation, and logistics enterprise, was recently selected as an authorized SkillBridge Partner and welcomed its first graduate as a new employee. The prestigious DoD program helps any rank service member that is exiting military life transition to new opportunities.

“We are honored to be working with SkillBridge and excited to tap into the outstanding talent of members of our Armed Forces who are leaving the service. SkillBridge connects us with officers and enlisted members that are a good match and helps them make the move to the private sector,” said JK Moving President David Cox. “We are military-friendly and look forward to JK becoming a great career choice for even more of those who have served.”

The JK Moving SkillBridge Program gives active-duty military members who will soon transition into civilian life a chance to gain valuable work experience through specific industry training and development. SkillBridge matches civilian opportunities to service members’ job training and work experience. SkillBridge permits service members to use the last 180 days of their service to train and learn with an industry partner while continuing to receive military compensation and benefits.

The first JK SkillBridge “graduate” is a Navy veteran and has joined the JK team in moving logistics after earning his CDL license. With the pilot portion of the program complete, JK Moving has already accepted six more service members into its SkillBridge program. JK is committed to attracting and retaining the best employees and puts extra emphasis on hiring veterans. In fact, it became the first moving company to sign a Statement of Support with the DC National Guard, confirming its commitment to employing those serving in the National Guard Reserves, and supporting reservists.

JK offers competitive compensation, and for CDL-A long distance drivers even provides guaranteed annual income, starting at $100,000. The company has great training and ongoing career development; a formal Wellness Program; a generous safe harbor 401(k) and company-paid profit-sharing program; tuition reimbursement; paid time off. In addition, it provides an Employee Assistance Program; comprehensive medical, dental vision, and ancillary benefit coverages; bonus incentives; and employee volunteer opportunities—including with the JK Community Farm, a nonprofit farm supported by JK Moving that grows and donates fresh produce and protein to the area’s food insecure.

JK, along with its sister company CapRelo, employs nearly 1,100 people—a majority of whom live in the Washington, DC metropolitan region. The company expects to expand its workforce in 2023 to service demand. The company has won numerous awards, including being recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a Best Place to Work and Top Corporate Philanthropist.

ABOUT JK MOVING SERVICES

For 40 years, JK Moving Services – the largest independently owned and operated moving company in North America – has provided local, long distance, and global relocation services to a variety of commercial, residential, and government clients. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, the company maintains a full-time, professionally trained staff of relocation and move management experts committed to providing the highest level of customer care. www.JKMoving.com