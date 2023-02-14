GigNet Announces Agreement With Universidad Del Caribe to Provide Fast and Reliable Internet to Students, Faculty, and Staff of One of The Leading Public Universities in Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today an agreement to provide advanced fiber-optic broadband connectivity for fast and reliable Internet to the Universidad del Caribe (UNICARIBE). Universidad del Caribe is a major public university located on approximately 70 acres near central Cancun, comprising seven buildings serving over 3,300 students.

Marisol Vanegas, Rector of the University, stated, “We are very excited to enter this agreement with GigNet for our campus. It’s very important for the Universidad del Caribe to provide our students with the best tools for their professional education. Today, high-quality Internet service is essential for educational best practices. Having a secure, reliable service such as GigNet allows us to improve the operation of the institution and provide a superior learning environment for students, faculty, and administration of UNICARIBE.”

Edward Mooney, Director and Chief Administrative Officer of GigNet, Inc., commented, “The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals provide a shared blueprint for progress and prosperity. Our fiber-optic broadband network in the Cancun region directly supports many of these goals – including access to quality education. GigNet’s digital infrastructure supports on-site and online learning, extends access to global digital libraries and other educational media, and enables collaboration with academic institutions throughout Mexico and around the world. Our secure high-speed connectivity also enhances administration and student services. UNICARIBE is developing the future leaders of Quintana Roo and Mexico and we are very excited to be part of this new era of world class Internet for a world class university.”

ABOUT UNICARIBE

Universidad del Caribe was founded on September 29th 2000 and offers degrees in Gastronomy, Sustainable Tourism and Hotel Management, Alternative Tourism and Heritage Management Business Innovation, International Business, Environmental Engineering, Data Engineering and Organizational Intelligence, Logistics and Supply Chain Engineering and Industrial Engineering as well as several Masters Degrees.

UNICARIBE is an affiliated member of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and has several acknowledgments from the State’s Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) and currently runs programs from UNTWO, The Accreditation Council in Accounting and Related Administrative Sciences (CACECA), The Council for the Quality of Tourism Education (CONAET),and has been ranked as of the best universities in Mexico. https://www.unicaribe.mx/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million airport passengers in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.