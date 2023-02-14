CycleBar Teams Up with American Heart Association and Melissa Joan Hart for Major CycleGives Charity Event

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined. To help raise awareness and join the fight against heart disease and stroke this February, also known as American Heart Health Month, CycleBar, the world’s largest indoor cycling franchise, is supporting the American Heart Association (AHA), the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. CycleBar will be participating in the AHA’s fundraising campaign Life Is Why™, which encourages donations from consumers to celebrate their reasons to live longer, healthier lives. To help spread this important message, CycleBar has also partnered with actress, director, and producer Melissa Joan Hart, encouraging members to “ride with Hart.”

All month long, CycleBar will donate 2% of all retail purchases to the AHA, and efforts will culminate in a major CycleGives™ event on Saturday, February 25. Studios across North America will be hosting $10 rides with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the AHA. Those who are unable to attend the event on February 25 have the opportunity to make a donation at CycleBar’s donation website any time throughout the month.

“Nearly 80% of Americans do not get enough exercise, which is the number one precursor for poor heart and brain health,” said Trevor Lucas, President of CycleBar. “At CycleBar, we feel connected to the American Heart Association’s message as indoor cycling, including our rhythm-based, premium cardio workout, is a fantastic way to improve both heart and brain health. We are thrilled to partner with them, as well as actress, director and producer Melissa Joan Hart, to help raise awareness and funds through our CycleGives event.”

Indoor cycling is one of the most effective forms of aerobic exercise, improving cardiovascular health by elevating your heart rate and building muscular endurance and strength through climbs, sprints, and other drills. It is listed among AHA’s examples of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, and CycleBar in particular enhances the workout with high-energy CycleBeats playlists, trackable CycleStats, immersive mood lighting, exhilarating choreography, and an upper body segment of class to offer full-body conditioning. All of this happens in the company of a supportive studio community. CycleBar hopes their charitable efforts with the AHA can encourage more people to take up cycling for exercise, as over 44% of women ages 20 and up are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, which remains the leading cause of death in women.

“CycleBar and American Heart Association’s mission resonated with me on a personal level, and it’s an honor to use my platform to help these organizations highlight the importance of heart health and encourage people to live active, healthy lives," said Melissa Joan Hart.

Donations to the American Heart Association – no matter the amount – support the:

Funding of research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Training of more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;

Work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

For more information about CycleBar, please visit www.cyclebar.com and @CycleBar on Instagram, and contact your local CycleBar studio to book a bike for the CycleGives event on February 25. To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies, please visit https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give/life-is-why.

ABOUT CYCLEBAR

Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand by number of studios and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts, which are inclusive of all fitness levels. CycleBar offers an immersive, multi-sensory experience in state-of-the-art “CycleTheaters,” led by specially trained instructors, enhanced with high-energy “CycleBeats” playlists and tracked using rider-specific “CycleStat” performance metrics. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 five years running, Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020, CycleBar is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about CycleBar, visit www.cyclebar.com.