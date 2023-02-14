Res Nova Bio Leverages Immunological Similarities between Abortion Pill and Cancer Remission to Create Novel Immunotherapy

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) announced today paradigm shifting findings leveraging the age-old immunological paradigm that cancer is an uncontrolled replica of pregnancy. Pregnancy has historically been regarded as an immunological mystery due to the survival of the offspring, which contains foreign paternal derived proteins in the mother. Founders of Res Nova have previously published that vaccination with placental tissues results in immune mediated tumor regression in animal models and have been previously granted FDA clearance for clinical trials.

Data disclosed and patented today reveal that specific formulations of RU-486, the original abortion pill, can enhance the therapeutic effects of multiple immunotherapies. The Company has created the “FloraVax” platform which comprises various formulations and combinations of RU-486 and cancer targeting antigens which has been shown to enhance effects of therapies which function in whole or in part through immune modulation.

“From a biological perspective cancer and pregnancy share many similarities such as the ability to escape immune attack and metastasis in that fetal cells invade maternal tissues and can be found even in the mother’s skin, as well as rapid growth,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer, and co-inventor of the patent. “While it has previously been shown that vaccinating with placental tissues has an anticancer effect, we were shocked at the profound responses we have observed when combining the abortion pill active ingredient with our immune modulating approach.”

“It is generally accepted that cancer and pregnancy both utilize molecules such as VEGF to produce new blood vessel, IL-10 and HLA-G to suppress immune attack, and matrix metalloproteases to invade tissues,” said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International, the founding company of Res Nova. “This is not the first time that agents which stimulate breakdown of the maternal-fetal immune tolerance also possess anticancer activity. This has been seen with inhibitors of indolamine 2,3 dioxygenase, as well as several checkpoint inhibitors.”

“From the regulatory perspective, RU-486 formulations fall under the 505b2 pathway which significantly shortens time to commercialization,” said Famela Ramos, CEO of Res Nova Bio. “I find it very interesting that a compound with such a controversial history appears to be on the path for repositioning to something that everyone can agree on.”

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.