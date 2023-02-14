Wafra Inc. Joins Novata General Partner Advisory Committee to Advance ESG in Private Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novata, a leading ESG data management platform built for private markets, today announced that Wafra Inc. (“Wafra”) is joining Novata’s General Partner Advisory Committee (GPAC). Wafra is a global alternative investment manager that invests across a range of alternative assets, including private equity, real estate and real assets. Novata, a public benefit corporation backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global and Omidyar Network, provides customers with a clear pathway for selecting ESG metrics, data collection into a secure database, and data insights and analytics tools to inform investment decisions.

The Novata GPAC, a group of leading private investment firms committed to ESG, provides critical guidance and recommendations to the Novata ecosystem on a range of issues, including effective ESG measurement and benchmarking tools. Wafra is aligned with Novata in their mission to advance effective ESG data collection and monitoring in private markets.

“At Wafra, we believe integrating material ESG considerations in our investment process helps to holistically manage financial risk and identify opportunities to create additional value for our clients,” said Avantika Saisekar, Head of Sustainable Investing at Wafra. “We are pleased to join the Novata GPAC to support the development of consistent ESG monitoring practices and empower alternative investors to build long-term sustainable businesses.”

With mounting pressure from regulators, investors, customers, and employees to increase data transparency, Novata’s platform, specifically tailored for private markets, is the simple first step for firms looking to tackle ESG data collection.

“We are pleased to welcome Wafra, an industry leader in ESG, to the Novata GPAC,” said Alex Friedman, CEO and Co-Founder at Novata. “Operating with a long-term view is core to Wafra’s business and aligns with Novata’s mission to enable a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism.”

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with over $31 billion of assets under management. Wafra invests across a range of alternative assets, including private equity, real estate and real assets. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on the long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with global asset owners, companies and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London, Kuwait and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps private equity firms and private companies to navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting reporting metrics, provides clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, hosts a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and offers unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

