Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) ("Grove" or "the Company"), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp™, today announced the official launch of its flagship home care brand, Grove Co., on Amazon, and at select Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com. The Company also announced its plastic-free personal care brand Peach not Plastic and vegan skincare brand Superbloom reached $1 million in sales on Amazon.

“Our vision has always been to change the industry to be more sustainable, and with retail being where consumers make 90% of the category purchases, expanding our retail presence is critical as we aim to grow our impact,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. “We’re excited to bring SKUs that have previously only been available DTC to Walmart and Amazon. This assortment will be additive to what consumers can already find at Target, CVS and other retailers. As we continue to think long term in our retail strategy, we are expanding quickly but deliberately with an eye towards ensuring that we meet consumers where they are. With a growing market and appetite among consumers for planet-friendly high-performing products, we continue to pursue omni-channel opportunities to put our products into the hands of as many people as possible.”

Starting later this month, Grove will begin rolling out an assortment of Grove Co.’s sustainable household essentials on Amazon including the Grove Co. gel hand soaps, dish soaps and multi-purpose cleaner concentrates, with more products being added during the first half of the year. The Grove Co. debut follows the successful rollout of the Company’s plastic-free personal care brand, Peach not Plastic, and vegan skincare brand, Superbloom, on Amazon in 2021.

An assortment of Grove Co.’s gel and foaming hand soaps have begun rolling out to more than 1,000 Walmart stores and Walmart.com this month. In addition, select Peach not Plastic and Superbloom products will be sold on Walmart.com.

The latest retail additions brings the Company’s retail footprint to more than 5,000 brick-and-mortar stores. Grove continues to diversify its retail channels across platforms as part of the Company’s omni-channel strategy, as it sees significant long-term opportunity for the business and the sustainable CPG category. In 2022, Grove made its debut in select CVS, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Meijer and Giant Eagle doors, and doubled its product assortment at Target.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ by 2025 and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible.

For more information, visit www.grove.com.