Coen Markets Inc. Now Offers Checkout-free Shopping in Select Coen-owned Amoco Stores, Powered by Grabango

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This month, convenience chain Coen Markets, Inc. launched two checkout-free stores, in partnership with Grabango, at their Amoco sites in Oakdale and Southpark, PA.

bp previously announced their partnership with Grabango, the leading provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale chains, which allows shoppers to skip the line and save time. Amoco – a bp brand will be the first to go live with this technology at Coen-owned sites.

Shoppers use the Grabango app to pay for items without needing to stand in line or scan their items. Shoppers simply grab what they need and are billed in the app. Payment is contactless and automatic.

“At Coen we’re always looking at how technology can improve our shoppers’ experiences,” said Colin Dornish, VP of Consumer Experience and Innovation at Coen. "Grabango makes shopping fast and easy for them.”

Grabango's deployment with Coen Markets is the most recent in a series of launches with other major retailers. "Checkout-free is quickly accelerating into the mainstream. Grabango's recent slew of store launches, all turned up in rapid succession, is part of the industry's rapid expansion that we'll see in 2023," said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango.

Grabango leverages pure computer vision technology developed by leading experts in the field to offer a contactless shopping experience. Grabango's checkout-free solution eliminates shrink, increases store capacity, and boosts shopper loyalty. In addition, the system installs easily without any interruption to store operations, does not require changes to store layout or product mix, and does not require special carts or gates.

About Grabango

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale chains. Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution suitable for operation in existing stores. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelving is configured. For more information, visit www.grabango.com.

About Coen Markets Inc.

Coen Markets, Inc. (“Coen”), founded in 1923, has been serving its guests for 100 years in the Pittsburgh tri-state region. Coen offers its guests “Never Pay Full Price Again” loyalty with up to 30 cents off per gallon for fuel, in addition to serving fresh, hot prepared food at its kitchen locations. Coen’s “Our Famous Chicken” (fresh, not frozen, trans-fat and hormone free), pizza (made fresh in store), pepperoni rolls (from its own recipe) and its bean to cup always-fresh coffee each offer superior quality to its guests. In addition, Coen’s Amoco fuel offer is top quality, delivering up to 25 more miles per tank of gas [Fuels | Products and services | Home (bp.com)]. See coen1923.com for locations and offers.