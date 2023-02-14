Phoenix Motorcars Delivers All-Electric, Zero Emission Trucks to City of Salinas

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq: PEV) (“Company” or “Phoenix”), a leader in manufacturing of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, is proud to announce that the company recently fulfilled an order for three all-electric, zero emission medium-duty trucks to the City of Salinas. The Phoenix zero emission vehicles included one flatbed and two cargo trucks, as well as three Level III charging stations.

The medium-duty trucks Phoenix delivered offer a driving range of up to 110 miles, with the ability to be fully charged within two to three hours with a 50-kW Level III charger. Compared to equivalent fossil fueled alternatives, the Phoenix vehicles will reduce atmospheric emissions by approximately 61 tons, maintenance costs by 75% and fuel costs by 80%, annually.

With 4 million all-electric miles driven on Phoenix’s zero emission drive systems to date, the company has unparalleled experience and expertise helping public and private fleets successfully deploy and adopt electric vehicles, cleaning the air and providing clean, quiet and safe zero emission transportation.

The trucks supplied to the City of Salinas were funded in part by the Monterey Bay Air Resources District (MBARD) Clean Air Management Program and the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program.

“Agriculture is the foundation of our local economy, so the air quality and climate in our community matter,” said Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig. “Replacing three large fleet vehicles helps protect our environment and also significantly reduces operational and maintenance costs. Climate resiliency and environmental sustainability are part of the core values of our Council and improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Phoenix Motorcars CEO Dr. Lance Zhou commented, “Phoenix Motorcars is proud to bring the first zero emission trucks to the City of Salinas. Since our founding 20 years ago, Phoenix has been committed to sustainable vehicle technology and a clean energy future. We are pleased to help Monterey Bay Air Resources District Clean Air Management Program in its efforts and deliver emission and cost savings to the city of Salinas.”

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc., a pioneer in the electric vehicle (“EV”) industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and light- and medium-duty EVs and sells electric forklifts and electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets. Phoenix markets its commercial, medium-duty EVs (shuttle buses, school buses, municipal transit vehicles and delivery trucks, among others) under its “Phoenix Motorcars” brand. Phoenix intends to bring “EdisonFuture” to market by 2025, which is its light-duty EV truck offering for the recreational and commercial market. For more information, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

About Monterey Bay Air Resources District

The mission of the Monterey Bay Air Resources District is to Protect Public and Environmental Health while balancing Economic and Air Quality Considerations.

The District is responsible for air monitoring, permitting, enforcement, long-range air quality planning, regulatory development, education and public information activities related to air pollution, as required by the California Clean Air Act and Amendments (HSC Section 40910 et seq.) and the Federal Clean Air Act and Amendments (42 U.S.C. Section 7401 et seq.)

