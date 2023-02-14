Generational Equity Advises Elements Massage Franchisee in its Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Peaceful Massage, Inc. (dba Elements Massage Phoenix-Camelback) to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed January 18, 2023.

Founded in 2014, Elements Massage Phoenix-Camelback (EMPC) operates an Elements Massage therapy studio franchisee. Services are provided to individuals at both member and non-member rates. Gift cards are also offered. Membership fees are collected monthly by ACH and provide members a monthly massage at a discounted rate, with more sessions available at discounted rates should the client desire. Payments for non-member therapy as well as for additional member therapy sessions are collected at the time of service.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, Senior M&A Advisor, Chuck Canli, with support from Managing Director - M&A, Chad Comroe, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director Thomas Braun established the initial relationship with EMPC.

“This was the perfect acquisition for the Buyers. It fit nicely into their portfolio of operating companies. Our client was able to smoothly transition into retirement. Congratulations to all!” said Canli.

