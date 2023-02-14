Patient-Led Organizations Join Forces With Komodo Health To Drive Access to High-Quality Care Using Real-World Evidence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Komodo Health shares new details on its growing presence in the patient advocacy space, including new collaborations with advocacy organizations, expanded partnerships, and adoption of more technology solutions to meet the unique needs of patient-driven organizations. From defining rare diseases and identifying patients earlier, to helping patients find and educate providers, to improving clinical trial recruitment, Komodo is helping patient advocacy organizations address some of the biggest challenges patients face as they navigate their healthcare journeys. These partnerships empower advocacy organizations to harness data-driven strategies to support patients and reduce disease burden at scale.

The Komodo Health platform and application suite are used by patient advocacy groups to put patient needs at the center of strategic decision-making by surfacing concrete, comprehensive insights into the care experiences of specific patient populations. The most recent new collaborations will support:

Uncovering racial disparities in multiple myeloma : The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation is using Komodo’s software and de-identified patient-level insights, including census-level demographic intelligence, to explore racial inequities in multiple myeloma care delivery across the country; this includes identifying providers who are treating patients of color and helping recruit more diverse patients for its registry and clinical trial research.

: The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation is using Komodo’s software and de-identified patient-level insights, including census-level demographic intelligence, to explore racial inequities in multiple myeloma care delivery across the country; this includes identifying providers who are treating patients of color and helping recruit more diverse patients for its registry and clinical trial research. Driving melanoma research for physician education: The Melanoma Research Foundation is using Komodo’s granular, high-fidelity insights into dermatology specialists to better support medical research for effective treatments and to drive patient and physician education around prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and rare melanoma subtypes.

The Melanoma Research Foundation is using Komodo’s granular, high-fidelity insights into dermatology specialists to better support medical research for effective treatments and to drive patient and physician education around prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and rare melanoma subtypes. Generating quality-of-life insights for blood cancer patients: The Global MPN Scientific Foundation was founded with a focus on academic research; now, the organization has partnered with Komodo to investigate quality of life in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, looking at the common symptoms and side effects that patients exhibit longitudinally throughout their healthcare journeys, specifically in pregnant women.

The Global MPN Scientific Foundation was founded with a focus on academic research; now, the organization has partnered with Komodo to investigate quality of life in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, looking at the common symptoms and side effects that patients exhibit longitudinally throughout their healthcare journeys, specifically in pregnant women. Identifying treatment journeys for rare disease sarcoidosis: The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) partnered with Komodo to identify the most common treatment and disease progression for patients with the rare inflammatory disease, which disproportionately affects Black communities. FSR is also working with Komodo to add to the limited existing research on sarcoidosis treatment pathways and build a stronger referral network among community clinicians and sarcoidosis experts.

“At the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, the patient is at the center of our mission and every decision we make,” said Mary McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of FSR. “Now, with Komodo’s partnership and technology in hand, we are able to see not only what treatment pathways and outcomes look like in a real-world setting, but also how and where certain sarcoidosis patients may be disproportionately impacted by this disease based on demographics — where they live or access to different types of providers. With these insights, Komodo is helping us advance treatment approaches for sarcoidosis and improve outcomes for all patients.”

Patient-led organizations of all sizes, including Fight CRC, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s Rare As One Network, collaborate with Komodo to power their patient advocacy efforts. With Komodo, these patient-centric groups are surfacing trends in diagnosis, treatment patterns, and care intervention points; improving recruitment for clinical trials, even in complex or rare therapeutic areas; identifying key HCPs in certain geographies and specialties; and uncovering gaps in care and unmet patient needs. Komodo’s insights equip these organizations with real-world data to power their programs in ways that were previously out of reach.

“Patient advocacy groups play a critical, on-the-ground role in communities across the country to drive education and awareness, fund critical research, and improve standards of care for their patients,” said Web Sun, President and Co-Founder, Komodo Health. “Since Komodo’s inception, we have recognized how our technology can meaningfully enhance advocacy efforts and are proud to be growing our roster of patient-advocacy partnerships leveraging Komodo to reduce disease burden and power better outcomes for patients.”

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics. We pair the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, we help our customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale. We marry clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, equitable, and value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.