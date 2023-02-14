Spectrum Community Solutions Selects Multifamily Proptech Innovator Quext as Preferred IoT Solution

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charter Communications, Inc. today announced a new strategic teaming arrangement with Texas-based technology company Quext, making Quext IoT the preferred smart home offering for new and existing customers served by Spectrum Community Solutions, Charter’s brand dedicated to multifamily properties. Through this agreement, both organizations gain a best-in-class solution to bundle and benefit their customer and prospect bases.

With Quext IoT as its preferred smart apartment solution, Charter will further bolster its Spectrum Community Solutions services for multifamily properties by strategically offering Quext IoT’s smart apartment technology with its Advanced Community WiFi solutions. This will give building residents the ability to remotely manage smart-home devices such as apartment door locks and thermostats. The arrangement also enables Quext to expand its market. Charter’s Spectrum Community Solutions, which operates across 41 states, brings tremendous sales reach and scale.

"Our new teaming agreement with Quext allows us to recommend smart IoT solutions to our multifamily communities,” said Keith Dardis, Senior Vice President of Spectrum Community Solutions at Charter. “We can now pair our superior connectivity solutions with the most innovative IoT smart home technology. Together, these products offer a complimentary solution to increase net operating income.”

Spectrum Community Solutions Improves Quality of Life with Quext Smart Home and Apartment Innovative Technology

Quext IoT’s patented solution has proven an innovative approach to smart apartment technology in a number of ways. Invented and developed by multifamily owners and operators, its design requires significantly less hardware and capital investment to implement and maintain. As operators themselves, Quext designed its solution with a focus on operational efficiencies, addressing real pain points like reducing onsite hardware, improving lock battery life, and remote lock credentialing to minimize maintenance calls and disruption. And, due to its unique network design, Quext IoT is an ideal solution for both existing property retrofits and new construction of all classes.

"We are tremendously honored that Charter has chosen Quext IoT as its preferred smart home solution in the multifamily space. Our teams are so closely aligned in both our telecom and multifamily industry experience. Teaming with Spectrum will help both organizations to deploy affordable, highly desirable and valuable products on their properties," said Dave Gilles, CEO of Quext. "This agreement tremendously benefits owners and operators in the multifamily industry, their investors and residents as well."

The agreement represents a significant sales and marketing alliance allowing the Spectrum Community Solutions sales team to offer multi-unit property owners two of the industry’s most in-demand amenities – Bulk Internet/WiFi and Smart Home/IoT. Together, WiFi and smart home automation allow both organizations the ability to rapidly scale while providing added value to more customers. Advantages and benefits include:

Unparalleled revenue, net operating income and property value creation for multifamily owners and operators.

Exceptional pairing of products that increases property marketability and resident satisfaction.

Smart automation of select property operations –managing access control and energy usage in common areas and vacant units as well as simplifying the resident keying process.

Charter’s teaming agreement with Quext is currently available to new and existing Spectrum Community Solutions customers in Texas and Florida, and will be offered to customers throughout Charter’s footprint in the coming months. Spectrum Community Solutions delivers industry-leading broadband connectivity solutions to apartments, single-family gated communities, off-campus student housing, senior residences, and RV parks and marinas. Services offered by Spectrum Community Solutions include internet speeds up to 1 Gbps, property-wide WiFi coverage with WiFi 6 technology, and traditional and streaming video packages, as well as customized fiber and coaxial solutions for new construction and established communities.

To assist customers, Spectrum Community Solutions provides dedicated phone support for property managers, 24/7 customer service from four U.S.-based call centers, and customers can manage their Spectrum accounts and services from anywhere with Charter’s top-rated support app, the My Spectrum App. More information is available at www.spectrum.com/community-solutions.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Quext:

Quext, is a game-changing technology and software company that makes smarter decisions brilliantly simple. Created by industry experts, Quext reimagined apartment technology with products that work seamlessly together delivering the easiest-to-learn, most intuitive, all-in-one, cloud-based apartment community nerve center ever offered. Core platform innovations include internet of things, digital human customer support, broadband internet, and fintech solutions. Quext is a people-centric firm backed by Madera Residential, an industry leader in multifamily housing investment and property management. Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, the company was recognized as a winner of the Fierce Wireless IoT Challenge 2020. To learn more, visit https://onequext.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/onequext.