Asphalt Construction Project Earns Granite a NAPA Quality in Construction Award

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, February 8th, Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) Desert Cities region won a National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) 2022 Quality in Construction Award for excellence in the construction of an asphalt pavement during the association’s 68th Annual Meeting.

The winning project, the Avenue 52 and Calhoun Street reconstruction in Coachella, California, was built for the County of Riverside Transportation Department. The final product supports continued connectivity between Coachella, Indio, and La Quinta for years to come. The project scope included 1,871 cubic yards of roadway excavation and placement of 15,580 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA), 38,400 square yards of pulverized roadway material, and 21,200 linear feet of shoulder backing. All materials were sourced from Granite’s Desert Cities Asphalt Plant in Indio, CA.

“We are proud of our work which provides a road that safely connects these neighboring cities. This infrastructure will support the Coachella Valley as the population continues to grow,” said Granite VP of Regional Operations Bill Moore. “The excellent execution and timely completion of the Avenue 52 and Calhoun Street reconstruction project demonstrates our commitment to the area and strengthens our relationship with the County of Riverside Transportation Department.”

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2022 NAPA Chairman James A. Mitchell. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Granite Construction Inc. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated in 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.