ZineOne Expands Partner Ecosystem with Adobe to Bring In-Session Marketing to the Adobe Network

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, today announced availability of the ZineOne connector to Adobe Commerce in the Adobe Commerce Marketplace to bring its in-session intelligence to Adobe’s solutions and customers.

“ In-session marketing is emerging in the martech space, enabling brands to understand micro-behaviors of anonymous consumers to increase ecommerce revenue from anonymous traffic including higher conversion rates and better customer experiences,” said Debjani Deb, CEO at ZineOne. “ We’re thrilled to be expanding our partner ecosystem with Adobe by bringing in-session marketing to its suite of solutions and customers.”

With in-session intelligence, ZineOne identifies buyer intent for each known and anonymous visitor by the fifth click while on an ecommerce website. Brands powering their websites with Adobe Commerce can leverage ZineOne to further optimize online experiences for each site visitor in real-time. ZineOne’s connector includes all code necessary to integrate with any Adobe Commerce deployment, including cloud, on premises, and open source, by automatically capturing and relaying visitor activity from the ecommerce site to the ZineOne cloud.

Adobe Commerce customers can download the new ZineOne extension from the Adobe Commerce Marketplace, allowing brands to immediately start gathering actionable insights to deliver relevant digital experiences to site visitors. ZineOne helps brands predict which visitors are on-the-fence, as it relates to each consumer’s purchase propensity. When that happens, brands can immediately influence purchase decisions with targeted promotions or messages.

The integration enables Adobe Commerce store managers to use machine learning and predict visitor purchase propensity while their session is active on the storefront. At the same time, Adobe Commerce users can curate new, powerful segments for unknown visitors that have never been available before.

ZineOne is now available on both the Adobe Commerce Marketplace for connection to Adobe Commerce and on the Adobe Exchange Marketplace for connection to Adobe Campaign.

You can learn more about the integration at Adobe Summit, March 21-23, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV at booth #220. ZineOne is a platinum sponsor of the summit and will be hosting a session on Tuesday, March 21 at 1:00 pm local time on “How Verizon Reimagines Real-Time Consumer Experiences” with speakers Diana Zaccardi, senior vice president, marketing at Verizon and Debjani Deb, CEO at ZineOne.

Additional information can be found at https://www.zineone.com/company/partners/adobe/.

About ZineOne

On average, up to 90% of website traffic is anonymous. In today’s privacy-first world it’s imperative for leading brands to find new methods to engage consumers in real-time while they are on your digital property. ZineOne is the only in-session marketing platform that intelligently scores behavior and personalizes the experience of every site visitor in-the-moment, while on your website or mobile app, at scale – regardless of whether the visitor is anonymous or known. Top brands across retail, eCommerce, travel, hospitality, telecom, and banking are able to engage anonymous traffic with industry-specific AI models that predict buyer intent within 5 clicks and personalize the consumer experience within milliseconds. Leading brands like Men’s Wearhouse, Wynn Resorts, KEEN, Advance Auto Parts and Kohl’s increase revenue and site engagement from anonymous traffic using ZineOne.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.