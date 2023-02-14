Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Company Selects One Inc for Digital Claims Payments

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Company has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform’s ClaimsPay® as part of a strategic transformation initiative to optimize the customer claims experience and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in Quincy, MA, Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Company offers a wide range of insurance products to protect the property and liability needs of individuals and businesses through more than 500 Independent Insurance Agents located throughout the New England states as well as New York. The selection of One Inc’s ClaimsPay is its latest step forward in assuring that its policyholders have the necessary tools in the critical moments when a claim is initiated, adjusted, and completed.

In part of Quincy Mutual’s campaign to digitize its customer experience and manage its property and casualty policies more efficiently, the company will leverage One Inc’s technology to aide underwriters towards better customer retention, reduce expenses, bolster data security and compliance, and offer policyholders fast and seamless access to multiple payment options.

“Integrating One Inc’s ClaimsPay was a natural choice as we sought to innovate this vital area of our business,” said Linda Chaplin, AVP Finance & Controller at Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Company. “We are very happy with the selection and the benefits ClaimsPay can provide to our team and, more importantly, our customers. Along with security, speed, and ease of the process, ClaimsPay is of paramount importance to us as we upgrade our customer and employee experiences.”

“Instant payments deliver a compelling customer value proposition and a competitive advantage to businesses,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. “As Quincy Mutual adopts new ways to be more efficient, many insurers are eyeing their claims technology to provide digital infrastructure that can help them rapidly adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers and stay ahead of the competition. We are proud that carriers like Quincy Mutual are choosing One Inc for claims payment transformation.”

About Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Company

As one of the country's oldest and most respected insurance companies, Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Company offers a wide range of insurance products to protect the property and liability needs of individuals and businesses. Founded in 1851, we offer these policies through more than 500 Independent Insurance Agents located throughout the New England states as well as New York. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary in Maine, The Patrons Oxford Insurance Company, the Quincy Mutual Group writes over $275 million of insurance premiums. Quincy Mutual is Rated A+ (superior) by A.M. Best, the leader in insurance company evaluations. We are proud to have earned that designation for more than 50 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.quincymutual.com.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.