Crush Dynamics Delivers 50% Sugar Reduction with Patented Upcycled Ingredient.

SUMMERLAND, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Valentine’s Day, a holiday for which over $1 Billion worth of chocolate and over 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are sold every year, an innovation with big implications for the confectionery world has been announced.

Crush Dynamics, a Canadian-based agtech company with a mission of upcycling agricultural side-streams, is excited to announce the development of an ingredient that allows for deep sugar reduction in chocolate applications. This plant-based solution, responsible for 30%-50% sugar reduction, delivers a smooth texture and well-rounded sweetness and labels simply as “grape puree”.

The ingredient was developed using a patented fermentation process on grape derivatives and allows food manufacturers to reduce sugar and sodium while enhancing flavor and increasing shelf-life across many different food and beverage applications.

Crush Dynamics will be attending the Future Food-Tech Summit in San Francisco on March 16-17th with Purdys Chocolatier, one of Canada’s largest and best-known chocolate producers, where they will be showcasing chocolate samples that demonstrate sugar reduction and flavor enhancement. The annual event brings together leading change-makers in the global food and beverage industry to radically rethink our food system.

“We see innovations like Crush Dynamics as a key part of the toolbox with an ability to revolutionize the chocolate industry, reducing sugar while adding nutrition through antioxidant and polyphenol-rich ingredients,” said Rachel McKinley, Purdys Master Chocolatier.

Crush Dynamics and Purdys continue to collaborate on new confectionery projects.