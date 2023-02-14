Switchcom Distribution and Tarana Announce Partnership to Expand Next-Generation Fixed Wireless in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Switchcom Distribution, a leading South African information and communications technology distributor, and Tarana, manufacturer of the carrier-grade Gigabit 1 (G1) next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) platform, are partnering to bridge the digital divide in Southern Africa.

Switchcom is proud to add the Tarana G1 platform to their product portfolio. The industry-leading technology allows operators to deliver reliable, high-speed internet, in either 3 GHz licensed or 5 GHz license-exempt spectrum, resulting in an unparalleled user experience. The G1 platform is known for its exceptional interference cancellation and non-line-of-sight performance, delivering up to 9.6 Gbps per site and 800 Mbps per link, even in challenging conditions. With world-class sales, support, and service teams, Switchcom Distribution is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for G1 in South African markets.

"As an authorized distributor of Tarana in South Africa, Switchcom is excited to carry the next-generation of fixed wireless technology. G1 puts our wireless customers truly shoulder-to-shoulder with fibre providers in terms of speed, performance, and scalability. Together we will narrow the digital divide in Africa," said Mandie van Zyl, General Manager at Switchcom Distribution.

Tarana's Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Mike Calabrese, stated, "We look forward to leveraging Switchcom’s robust experience to benefit our joint customers and their end-users in South Africa. Enabling operators to provide fibre-class speeds at a fraction of the cost and time to deploy will bring quality broadband to African communities on significantly shorter timelines and with far superior network economics."

About Switchcom Distribution

Switchcom Distribution is a dynamic and innovative ICT distributor founded in 2015 with the aim to bring South Africa the highest quality brands available in the wireless, networking, VoIP, surveillance and fibre sectors. Our comprehensive product range supports our vision of providing our clients with an end-to-end solution. Our services comprise of sales, distribution, technical support and financing for resellers, installers, ISPs, WISPs and end-users. Our product portfolio consists of top international brands, and we aim to continually expand our product offering, ensuring up-to-date technology. Switchcom Distribution can be found online at www.switchcom.co.za, or by phone at 010 007 2555.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and more than $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has been embraced by more than 200 service providers globally. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Visit www.taranawireless.com for more on G1.