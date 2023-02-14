Care Choice Family Clinic, PLLC Selects eClinicalWorks to Kickstart its Practice

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Care Choice Family Clinic, PLLC will use eClinicalWorks’ suite of healthcare IT features to optimize and customize workflows and improve operational efficiency. This will allow the new family practice to begin comprehensive patient care quickly and scale as needed.

“I had experience with eClinicalWorks at my previous practice, so I knew it would help Care Choice create an easy-to-use back-end and patient-facing system,” said Sheeba Daniel, Family Nurse Practitioner at Care Choice Family Clinic. “Every aspect of the eClinicalWorks ecosystem works together seamlessly. Providers can access complete patient records easily in order to minimize administrative burdens and prioritize patient care. Additionally, with eClinicalWorks Scribe, I’m saving time and money while increasing the efficiency of updating patient records.”

Recently opening its doors in Plano, TX, Care Choice Family Clinic cares for patients two years old and up, focusing on primary care, sick visits, and minor urgent care. With eClinicalWorks, practices like Care Choice can manage everything in one place. From population health management to lab integrations, practice organization is easier. eClinicalWorks Scribe, AI-driven voice-recognition software, makes documentation faster, easier, and more clinically accurate. With so many tools to leverage, healthcare facilities can spend more time focusing on improving and expanding their business, and less time organizing their front and back offices.

About Care Choice Family Clinic, PLLC

Care Choice Family Clinic, PLLC is a family medicine practice in Plano, TX, focusing on primary care and minor urgent care. Care Choice serves a diverse population, ranging from toddler to elderly care. For more information, call 214-501-3162.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.