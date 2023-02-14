Nékter Juice Bar Selects Ntooitive Digital as Agency of Record

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ntooitive Digital has been selected as the agency of record for Nékter Juice Bar, the leading 100% authentic juice bar experience with approximately 330 locations open or in development across the U.S. Through this partnership, Ntooitive will support Nékter’s already impressive growth with omnichannel digital marketing solutions focused on increasing visibility of multi-location storefronts in mapping apps and providing intelligent retargeting campaigns across social media, connected TV and more.

“We chose Ntooitive Digital for many reasons, but mainly because of their extensive experience and proven strategic work in varied industries including the quick-service restaurant space,” said Steve Schulze, CEO and co-founder, Nékter Juice Bar. “Their company is co-founded by successful, entrepreneurial and driven people, and with their expertise, Nékter aims to continue to exceed growth expectations in its quest to bring menu transparency and ingredient integrity to every community.”

Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed “Grab N’ Go” juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live “Better with Nékter.” As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

“We are inspired by Nékter’s mission to help people access healthier options and are excited to partner with such an innovative and well-known health and wellness brand,” commented Ntooitive’s VP of Business Development Brian Johnson. “They have demonstrated wildly impressive growth and we’re eager to apply our industry expertise and technology-forward solutions to take their growing business and health-minded offerings to new heights.”

Since launching in 2015, Ntooitive has been helping leading brands across multiple industries streamline their entire marketing platform to increase efficiency and profitability. As a three-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America list, the agency is well known for providing clarity, predictability and forecasting across a client’s entire business, yielding detail and insights to drive smarter revenue growth decisions faster. Creative design and strategic planning, along with centralized cloud-based software, help to ensure a tailored approach maximized for efficiency.

About Ntooitive Digital

Ntooitive is passionate about breaking down the barriers of technology and marketing to help solve the business challenges of its clients and affiliate partners. The company’s mission is to help those it serves increase their bottom lines by diving deep into pain points and needs and identifying strategic, efficient and technology-forward solutions that will give clients greater control of marketing, sales and customer acquisition teams. Ntooitive aims to accomplish its mission by bringing unique insights, cutting-edge strategies and proprietary technology solutions to the table to help customers be more efficient in the way they do business. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Ntooitive also has offices in Southern California, Denver, Phoenix, and key locations overseas. For more information, please visit ntooitive.com or follow Ntooitive on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category with one of the top Average Store Sales in the industry at $1,032,632 Top Quartile Average Sales, per the brand’s 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document. Recent industry recognition includes being named to the Entrepreneur 2022 Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country.

For more information about the brand or franchising opportunities, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com or https://NekterFranchising.com.