Supply Wisdom announces integration with OneTrust’s Third-Party Risk Exchange.

Supply Wisdom, the leader in continuous risk intelligence and actions, today announced an integration with OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, that will enable customers to access Supply Wisdom's real-time and full-spectrum risk intelligence within OneTrust's Third Party Risk Exchange.

“Today’s increasingly dynamic risk landscape requires companies to adopt a more modern approach to managing third parties that leverages current and comprehensive risk intelligence,” said Atul Vashistha, Founder and Chairman of Supply Wisdom. “Supply Wisdom is quickly becoming the standard for real-time, continuous, full-spectrum risk intelligence.”

“The integration of our best-in-class intelligence through platforms like OneTrust greatly enhances the value customers derive from their platform investments. Data-driven decision-making increases vendor management programs' efficiency and effectiveness, resulting in far fewer disruptions, more resilient supply chains, and enhanced business continuity,” added Vashistha.

OneTrust’s Third-Party Risk Exchange is a simplified way to share security, privacy, and compliance information. Thousands of organizations and third parties participate in the Exchange to collectively centralize and share critical information about their security, privacy, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs. This community-based approach makes third-party risk easier for everyone involved.

Through this integration, OneTrust customers can access Supply Wisdom’s award-winning risk intelligence, which includes real-time alerts and continuously updated metrics and ratings across five risk domains of Financial, Cyber, Operations, ESG, and Compliance, as well as a composite risk score. Customers can leverage this intelligence to adopt a data-driven continuous monitoring approach that enables greater visibility into their supplier-related risks.

“Despite the many risks and potential threats brought by third parties, companies need to be able to trust and depend on their vendors," said Matthew Moog, General Manager, Third-Party Risk at OneTrust. “Without the latest analytics, insights, and real-time intelligence across domains, it can be difficult to make the risk-informed decisions necessary to drive a modern, effective risk management program. Now, OneTrust Third-Party Risk Exchange customers can leverage Supply Wisdom’s continuous risk intelligence alongside our partner ecosystem of security, privacy, compliance, and ESG insights to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their third-party risk.”

About Supply Wisdom®

Supply Wisdom is how companies can finally stay ahead of supply chain disruptions. With today’s dynamic risk landscape, companies face endless unknowns in their supply chains and limited resources to act on them. From natural disasters and compliance issues to bankruptcies and cyber vulnerabilities, companies lacked a clear picture of all risks and the resources necessary for effective action.

Now Supply Wisdom’s always-on monitoring solution provides the most comprehensive real-time risk intelligence and triggers automated risk actions, so companies always have a clear picture of all risks and an efficient solution for swift mitigation. Now it’s all clearSM