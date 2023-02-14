Leostream Provides Competitive Advantages for ID Networks to Better Support Solutions Built for Highly Complex IT Environments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leostream™, the leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, today announced that ID Networks has turned to the Leostream Platform as the ideal solution to support high-performance remote workstation applications and provide a competitive advantage for its thin-client business over solutions built around the Citrix software architecture.

Japan-based ID Networks, which has been in operation for over 25 years, provides custom information security solutions for highly complex IT environments both domestically and worldwide. The company provides technical consulting to design, build, train and project manage solutions for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), smart mobile centers and call centers, focusing on information security solutions, such as identity and access management, enterprise DRM and thin clients.

The company previously designed and sold solutions based around the Citrix software architecture, which allowed individuals in an enterprise to work and collaborate remotely regardless of device type or network. With small margins from the high price point of the Citrix solution and the sheer number of system integrators also selling Citrix, ID Networks needed to find a more flexible, scalable and secure vendor-neutral VDI management solution that would provide a competitive advantage for its thin-client business.

“Leostream was one of the solutions that we evaluated,” said Tommy Yamada, ID Networks CEO. “We found that their support for the PCoIP architecture, combined with their software’s multi-vendor support, high scalability with virtual appliance clustering, pliability to integrate with existing workflows and multi-factor authentication, would be very attractive to our customers who wanted to have secure remote access to high-performance workstations across multiple industries. Other vendors’ brokering functionality were too limited compared to Leostream.”

Leostream is the connection management platform of choice for major enterprises and institutions because of its ability to mix and manage on-premises and cloud-based hosting platforms. Leostream’s remote access and desktop connection management software enables organizations to create security-conscious remote desktop environments that are sustainable, performant and cost-effective. The ability to orchestrate disparate technologies from a single management and access platform is a uniquely Leostream construct that enables organizations to advance the state of the art of their entire hosted desktop environment with an eye on integrating new technologies as they come to market.

The Leostream Platform is used to solve two distinct customer problems for ID Networks. With Leostream, companies can give users remote access to the resources they need in the datacenter, public cloud or both without investing in cost-prohibitive, full-stack VDI licenses or reinventing the wheel. Additionally, the Leostream Platform’s “set-and-forget” configuration allows IT administrators to design pools and policies once, and these configurations automatically apply to new user and remote workstations as usage varies at any given time depending on project or workflow needs.

The cost savings and scalability of the Leostream Platform, combined with its vendor-neutral architecture, provided ID Networks with the viable replacement for Citrix it needed.

“Organizations often feel trapped in a relationship with a vendor, even when business conditions become unfavorable to them,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “ID Networks recognized the need to make a change that would improve their market competitiveness while still offering their customers a technically advanced solution for their thin-client business. We are pleased that the Leostream Platform has improved ID Networks’ ability to be competitive compared to other systems integrators, while providing the robust architecture, reliability and cost advantages needed to satisfy their customers.”

About Leostream

The Leostream Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy®-winning Leostream Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.