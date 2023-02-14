Big Sky Care Connect Selects Rhapsody Interoperability Suite from Lyniate

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Sky Care Connect (BSCC), Montana’s designated healthcare information exchange (HIE), has selected the Rhapsody Interoperability Suite from Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability. BSCC will leverage Rhapsody health solutions as a key component of its architecture to connect, classify and cleanse data from its partners, which include providers, payers, and government programs. This partnership will ultimately improve health across BSCC’s vast, distributed healthcare network in Montana.

As BSCC continues to grow and evolve into Montana’s premier source of care coordination, the team recognizes that seamless data exchange and transparent data management are essential to delivering value to its partners. Bolstered by its previous experience with the organization and its products, BSCC turned to Lyniate for its deep expertise and comprehensive Rhapsody offering, which includes identity master data management and semantic interoperability solutions.

“We face a unique challenge in care delivery and coordination due to the fact that Montana’s population is widely dispersed across such a large state,” said Ben Tyrrell, CEO of BSCC. “Resource consolidation is a key component of how we maintain efficiency and manage costs, which is why we knew the Rhapsody Interoperability Suite was the right choice for us. Delivered by a single partner, Rhapsody offers an interface engine, enterprise master person index (EMPI) and terminology services to address our organization’s critical infrastructure requirements.”

With Rhapsody, BSCC will have the control it needs to deliver value to partners such as payers, providers, Medicaid, Medicare, and imaging centers. And, with a CDC-certified interface engine, BSCC will be able to support the Montana Department of Public Health for future partnerships and use cases.

“We are thrilled that BSCC has chosen the Rhapsody Interoperability Suite to help ensure a seamless experience for its customers while setting itself up for the next stage of its evolution,” said Erkan Akyuz, CEO of Lyniate. “With Rhapsody cloud hosted offerings, BSCC will be able to continue scaling its data flow and acquisition abilities while proactively planning for complex data scenarios, helping to prepare the organization and its partners for continued growth.”

The Rhapsody Interoperability Suite includes top-ranked HL7 and API integration capabilities, Rhapsody Identity, a proven, best-of-breed enterprise master person index, and Rhapsody Semantic, a combined terminology solution, authoring tool and FHIR terminology service. This comprehensive, market-leading portfolio maintains an over 99% customer retention rate and top-tier NPS score for helping healthcare delivery organizations, health networks, payers and public health departments power more meaningful data exchange.

About Lyniate:

Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering its flexible Rhapsody Interoperability Suite that reliably connects people and the quality data they need. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with Best-in-KLAS® ranking interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large care networks, from public health models to health technology, and everything in between. Visit https://lyniate.com to connect.

About Big Sky Care Connect:

Big Sky Care Connect is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit created in 2018 to respond to the need for a state-wide coordinated health information exchange (HIE) and related services to enhance the clinical care in communities throughout Montana. Big Sky Care Connect serves to facilitate timely and secure access to clinical information between various member healthcare organizations and to engage in other activities to improve and promote public health and the quality of health care in Montana in a cost-effective manner. Big Sky Care Connect is governed by a Board of Directors made up of physicians and healthcare executives from around the state. For more information email information@mtbscc.org or call 406-422-1078.