DnaNudge in Pilot With Holland & Barrett: Nutrition and Skincare Genetics Services Now Available at Leading Wellness Retailer’s Flagship London Store

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumer genetics testing innovator DnaNudge today announces a pilot with Holland & Barrett – one of the world's leading health and wellness retailers – to deliver DnaNudge’s DNA-personalised services at the retailer’s flagship London store. DnaNudge’s revolutionary Nutrition and Skincare genetics services are now on offer at Holland & Barrett’s Marble Arch store – its flagship London store.

DnaNudge provides the world’s first service to use consumers’ own DNA to ‘nudge’ people towards healthier and more personalised choices as they scan and shop. DnaNudge’s transformative smart shopping services are available to purchase online, and from its own outlet within the site of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. The addition of this new high-street brand concession at Holland & Barrett’s flagship store enhances DnaNudge’s retail footprint across the capital.

Commenting on the service launch, Holland & Barrett’s Head of New Wellness Partnerships, Cal Price said: “We’re excited to trial this new service with our customers as part of our plans to go beyond product and offer personalised services and solutions. We know that our customers are increasingly looking for information and advice to help them know where to start with positively managing their health and DnaNudge offers an innovative way to do that”.

The DnaNudge Nutrition service analyses and maps users’ genetic profiles to key nutrition-related health traits – such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol – and empowers customers to be guided by their DNA, plus lifestyle factors, towards healthier eating. DnaNudge recently expanded its expertise into skin health, with the launch of its ground-breaking Skincare Test. The DnaNudge services work via a simple cheek swab and on-the-spot rapid genetic test that analyses customers’ predispositions to nutrition-related health traits or skin-related conditions. The digitised results are uploaded to a wearable DnaBean and mobile App, allowing users to scan product barcodes in store and be guided towards the best products for their unique genetic make-up.

Professor Chris Toumazou, co-founder of DnaNudge, commented: “We are extremely proud and pleased to offer DnaNudge’s services in Holland & Barrett – an iconic high-street brand and one of the UK’s leading wellness retailers. Empowering people to take small but positive steps towards better health – today and tomorrow – is the driving mission behind the DnaNudge service. We’re so excited to be working with this forward-thinking retailer to bring our services direct to H&B customers in-store, and to making a real difference to their overall wellbeing.”

About DnaNudge (http://www.dnanudge.com)

DnaNudge is the developer of the world’s first services to use consumers’ own DNA plus lifestyle factors to nudge people towards healthier choices while shopping. DnaNudge’s services analyse and map users’ genetic profile to key nutrition-related health traits – including obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol – plus skin-related conditions, enabling customers to be guided by their DNA towards healthier, more personalised product choices as they scan and shop. The service has been developed by world-renowned biomedical engineer Regius Professor Chris Toumazou FRS and published geneticist Dr Maria Karvela.

This ground-breaking DNA testing service created to address an epidemic – obesity and Type 2 diabetes – has been successfully adapted for the fight against a pandemic, with the development of the rapid, lab-free CovidNudge RT-PCR test. CovidNudge can accurately detect COVID-19 and other viruses in just over an hour, without the need for a laboratory, and is in use in healthcare settings around the world.

About Holland & Barrett (https://www.hollandandbarrett.com/)

Holland & Barrett is the UK’s leading wellness retailer and one of the largest in Europe. We make health and wellness a way of life for everyone, with a leading range of own brand, innovative vitamins, supplements, specialist foods, sports nutrition, and conscious beauty brands. Established in 1870, Holland & Barrett has been trusted for wellness for over 150 years. Holland & Barrett has a retail presence of more than 1000 stores across 19 countries worldwide, including over 800 in the UK and Ireland, as well as a rapidly expanding e-commerce business. Holland & Barrett’s colleagues are “qualified to advise” with in depth training in nutrition and supplements to give accessible personalised advice to customers on their individual needs. All figures are correct as of 30 September 2021.