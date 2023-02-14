Noah Ostroff and David Krieger Announce New Business Partnership to Grow JerseyLiving Real Estate Team

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Noah Ostroff, the Founder & CEO of GlobalLiving, one of the leading real estate businesses in the country, and David Krieger, former President of Coldwell Banker in Philadelphia and Central Pennsylvania, announce the formation of a new business partnership to grow the JerseyLiving real estate team in the New Jersey shore towns.

Under this new partnership, Krieger will assume a new role as Chief Growth Officer, and will play a crucial role in recruiting agents to the Keller Williams Jersey Shore brokerage, which serves five offices across the shore towns. Ostroff and Krieger will aggressively expand the team through a commitment to the core values of health, wealth, and happiness.

“I’m thrilled to announce my new business partnership with Noah Ostroff and my affiliation with Keller Williams,” said Krieger. “I am excited to get back to my entrepreneurial roots and grow real estate expansion teams, starting at the Jersey Shore.”

Krieger previously served as the President of Coldwell Banker Realty in Philadelphia & Central Pennsylvania from 2015-2022, overseeing the daily operations of 22 real estate offices and more than 1,700 independent real estate agents. Krieger also served as the Broker of Record for Coldwell Banker Realty for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, where he had oversight responsibilities for over 25,000 transactions annually. Krieger has served in multiple roles over more than 25 years and has served on the Board of Directors for the local MLS and the Montgomery County Association of REALTORS®. In 2022 he served on the Board of Directors for both the Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.

“Last year, we announced that our JerseyLiving brand would grow - and I know that David is the right partner to take the JerseyLiving brand to the next level,” said Ostroff.

About GlobalLiving:

Founded in 2010 by Noah Ostroff, GlobalLiving is a family of companies which includes the PhillyLiving and JerseyLiving real estate teams. The full-service organization contains an in-house marketing and operations group that supports all types of real estate transactions.