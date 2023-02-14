U. S. Steel Announces Supply Agreement with General Motors for U.S.-Sourced Sustainable verdeX® Steel

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that it will supply General Motors (GM) with its advanced and sustainable steel solution called verdeX® steel. The steel is manufactured with up to 75 percent fewer emissions compared to traditional blast furnace production1, is made with up to 90 percent recycled content and is endlessly recyclable without degradation.

U. S. Steel’s verdeX® steel will be manufactured at Big River Steel, a LEED Certified® facility that also meets the ResponsibleSteel™ Standard site certification, along with a new advanced technology mill under construction in Osceola, Ark. The steel produced at the Big River Steel facility will begin shipping to GM manufacturing facilities starting this year.

“We are pleased to join GM in its mission to promote a world with zero emissions by providing such an advanced and sustainable steel product,” said U. S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Ken Jaycox. “As part of our Best for All® strategy, we are committed to helping our customers reduce their carbon footprint by providing American-made advanced steel products that are manufactured with fewer emissions and can be recycled repeatedly. Our verdeX® steel offers both the advantages of advanced high strength steel and low manufacturing emissions.”

“This agreement is an example of how we are innovating with our suppliers to create lower-emission products for our customers,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “It also highlights how strong supplier relationships can help build a better future.”

When complete, U. S. Steel’s new $3 billion facility currently under construction in Osceola, Ark., will use advanced technology to expand production of sustainable advanced high-strength and electrical steels, including expanding our verdeX® steel offering which will be widely available to manufacturers and can help lower their carbon footprint.

U. S. Steel was the first American steelmaker to announce a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050 and the first North American steel company to join ResponsibleSteel™, a global not-for-profit working to make steel more sustainable.

More information on U. S. Steel’s greenhouse gas emissions targets and environmental efforts can be found here. More information on verdeX® steel is located here.

1Based on comparing Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO 2 e intensities for raw steel production at U. S. Steel integrated Blast Furnace - Basic Oxygen Furnace facilities and the Big River Steel Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility, as reported in the U. S. Steel’s 2021 Sustainability Report.

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

About General Motors

(NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

U. S. Steel Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

