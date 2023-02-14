Berkley Program Specialists Partners With Talage for Workplace Violence Coverage

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkley Program Specialists today announced a partnership with Talage, a Submission Management Platform for commercial insurance, to offer an innovative new product line providing workplace violence coverage. This new coverage and service offering was introduced February 8, 2023 in select states with additional states to follow.

Berkley Program Specialist has chosen to collaborate with Talage, the tech solution innovator, who built Wheelhouse, a first-of-its-kind submission management platform that facilitates digital distribution, operational efficiency, growth, and digital transformation by streamlining and simplifying the submission process. Additionally, Dais, another tech solution innovator, built the API-enabled technology that will allow agents to easily offer and bind this coverage for their commercial clients.

Adam Kiefer, Talage’s CEO and Co-Founder, said, “We’re delighted to bring a valuable product to our agents while creating no additional effort for Wheelhouse users on the Talage platform. A workplace violence quote will automatically generate using the single-entry data already entered for another line of business. We’re pleased to deliver on our mission to connect the commercial insurance industry through aggregated and simplified integrations across the distribution channel. Workplace violence is too often a reality and we’re proud to be one of the first to give access to agents on our platform in a seamless fashion.”

Greg Douglas, President of Berkley Program Specialists, commented, “Our industry finds innovative solutions to deliver coverages and services based on what is happening in the world. Sadly, workplace violence is the latest example. Workplace violence events can be traumatic and life-changing events for business owners, employees, and guests. We thank Adam and his team for being among the first agency quoting platforms to bring this new coverage and service offering to their agents.”

This new coverage uniquely helps businesses adjust to the aftermath of workplace violence and navigate through the uncertainty that follows. Coverage includes:

Business Income

Crisis Management Services

Public Relations Consultant

Mental Health Counselling

Site Security Services

Bio-Hazard Clean-up Expenses

Burial Expenses

Reward Expenses

Temporary Location Expenses

Temporary Employee Expenses

Travel Expenses

Mr. Douglas added, “Key to this offering are the services included with the coverage, such as Crisis Management experts who can provide businesses with immediate triage and guide them through the days, weeks, and months ahead as they recover from a workplace violence event and resume their business operations. Nothing can undo the terrible circumstances of a workplace violence event, but what we can do is provide coverages and services that will help our policyholders, their employees and guests adjust and, hopefully, move forward through these trying times.”

About Talage

Talage is an insurtech established in 2015 and provides an industry-wide solution for submitting and managing commercial applications. Our submission management platform, Wheelhouse, facilitates digital distribution, operational efficiency, growth, and digital transformation. We have 30+ API-driven carrier integrations across five product lines and features to automate manual processes. Talage is the SiMPle solution.

About Berkley Program Specialists:

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company®, is a leading insurance operation dedicated exclusively to program business. Berkley Program Specialists provides program administrators with underwriting authority backed by admitted and non-admitted A.M. Best A+ rated insurance paper, as well as program management expertise and, when required, reinsurance support. For more information, please visit https://www.berkley-ps.com/

Products and services may be provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all such products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Berkley Program Specialists is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.