FAST Acquisition Corp. II Issues Letter to Shareholders Regarding Proposed Business Combination with Falcon’s Beyond, S-4 Filing, and Extension of Termination Date

RIDGEFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FZT) (“FAST II” or “we”) today issued the following letter to its shareholders regarding updates to the proposed Business Combination (the “Business Combination”) with Falcon’s Beyond Global LLC (“Falcon’s Beyond” or the “Company”):

Dear Shareholders,

FAST II recently announced that it had entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger with Falcon’s Beyond, an Orlando-based entertainment business with a stellar 23-year track record of master planning and theme park attraction design services, an expanding brick and mortar footprint of hotel and theme park destinations, and a burgeoning brand IP unit it expects to monetize through its growing footprint.

We continue to believe that Falcon’s Beyond is at the forefront of experiential entertainment and is well-positioned to continue to capitalize on the retail tailwinds associated with its business model as the return of domestic and international travel continues to surge as the world emerges from COVID-19. Since we first announced the proposed Business Combination in July 2022, the Falcon’s Beyond team has made significant progress with its flagship resort “Falcon’s Resort by Meliá” in Punta Cana, which is a multi-phase transformation of two existing Meliá properties. The resort opened in December 2022 and Katmandu Park Punta Cana, the planned theme park arm of the location, had its soft opening in December and is poised to fully open on March 15 of this year. The location’s retail, dining and entertainment district called Falcon’s Central also continues to progress and is slated to open in 2025.

Importantly, we believe the revised terms of the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger benefit all of our shareholders, as we have meaningfully aligned the equity consideration and sponsor economics of the transaction with shareholders by significantly tying both to capital raised, financial performance, and share price targets of the combined company.

Filing of SEC Form S-4 Registration Statement

We are also pleased to announce that in connection with the Business Combination, Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 14, 2023. The filing may be found at the Company’s page on www.sec.gov.

We wanted to include a comment we received from Scott Demerau, Executive Chairman of Falcon’s Beyond, about this important milestone:

“ We are very pleased to be progressing forward with this transformational transaction for Falcon’s Beyond as we achieve this important milestone of filing the Form S-4 with the SEC. We are committed to this process with our good partners at FAST II, and are excited to become a public company, which will allow us to accelerate the growth of our unique experiential media and entertainment business.”

FAST II Extension Process

On February 10, 2023, we filed a definitive proxy statement with the SEC regarding a special meeting of our existing stockholders in order to extend the date by which we must consummate our initial business combination. At the special meeting, which is to be held on March 3, 2023, we are requesting that our stockholders vote in favor of an initial 3-month extension to the deadline by which me must consummate an initial business combination, with a board option to extend by 4 month-to-month periods, for a total potential extension of up to 7 months.

In connection with the initial three month extension, FAST II will contribute the lesser of (i) $750,000 or (ii) $0.15 for each public share of FAST II that is not redeemed. In addition, for each month the board elects to extend the term beyond the initial 3-month extension, FAST II will contribute the lesser of (i) $250,000 or (ii) $0.05 for each public share of FAST II that is not redeemed, for an aggregate deposit if all additional extensions are exercised of the lesser of (i) $1.75 million or (ii) $0.15 for each public share of FAST II that is not redeemed. The contributions will be placed in the trust account established in connection with FAST II’s initial public offering (the “Trust Account”) and will be invested in an interest-bearing demand deposit account, which is currently expected to earn approximately 3.5% interest.

On August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the “IR Act”) was signed into federal law. The IR Act provides for, among other things, a new U.S. federal 1% excise tax (the “Excise Tax”) on certain repurchases of stock by publicly traded U.S. domestic corporations and certain U.S. domestic subsidiaries of publicly traded foreign corporations occurring on or after January 1, 2023. Any redemption of the shares of the Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of FAST II on or after January 1, 2023 may be subject to the Excise Tax. The Trust Account and the interest earned thereon shall not be used to pay for the Excise Tax that may be levied on FAST II in connection with such redemptions. FAST II further confirms that it will not utilize any funds from the Trust Account to pay any such Excise Tax.

We thank you for your continued support and look forward to your continued involvement in this investment with the opportunity to generate significant long-term returns, as Falcon’s Beyond transforms the way audiences approach their entertainment experience all across the world.

The FAST II team thanks you for your partnership, and requests that you support our extension.

Sincerely,

Sandy Beall, Chief Executive Officer

Doug Jacob, Founder

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST II is a hospitality and consumer entertainment focused blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. FAST II was as founded by Doug Jacob and headed by Sandy Beall as Chief Executive Officer. FAST II raised $222 million in its initial public offering on March 15, 2021 and is listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol “FZT.” For more information, visit https://www.fastacqii.com/.

About Falcon’s Beyond

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon's Beyond is a fully integrated, top-tier experiential entertainment development enterprise focusing on a 360° IP Expander model. The company brings its own proprietary and partner IPs to global markets through owned and operated theme parks, resorts, attractions, patented technologies, feature films, episodic series, consumer products, licensing, and beyond. The company has won numerous design awards and provided design services in 27 countries around the world, turning imagined worlds into reality. For more information, visit https://falconsbeyondglobal.com/.

