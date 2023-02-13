Paperspace Joins NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider Partner Program as an Elite Member, Bringing Seamless Accelerated Computing to Developers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paperspace, a leading provider of infrastructure for highly scalable GPU-accelerated applications, today announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider partner program's highest tier. This program will enable Paperspace to offer its customers access to state-of-the-art NVIDIA GPUs, including the recently announced NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU, through the Gradient ML platform.

“Foundation models” such as Stable Diffusion and GPT-3 are exploding in popularity and are beginning to power all sorts of groundbreaking applications like ChatGPT and Midjourney. The process of training of these models, adapting them to new applications, and serving them in production, is an extremely computationally expensive and complex task. The company behind Stable Diffusion is spending $50M to develop its models known for their uncanny ability to generate realistic-looking media.

Paperspace's software simplifies the process of leveraging GPU compute power for building and scaling applications, providing a seamless developer experience without the need for specialized knowledge in DevOps and infrastructure. This powerful combination of NVIDIA hardware and Paperspace software makes adopting accelerated computing both simple and highly scalable. As part of this partner program, Paperspace will be able to offer its developer community easy access to NVIDIA's advanced GPU compute capabilities, enabling them to build and deploy more powerful AI applications.

“We are excited to work with NVIDIA to deliver on the promise of removing complexity from the AI development process,” said Paperspace's COO Daniel Kobran. “The cloud-based Gradient ML software platform, backed by NVIDIA GPUs, gives any individual or team access to almost unlimited computing power for any AI project. We can’t wait to see what our users will build on top of this powerful combination of software and infrastructure.”

“Paperspace’s collaboration with NVIDIA can help anyone creating AI-enabled products and services across industries,” said Matt McGrigg, director of global business development for cloud partners at NVIDIA. “The process of building and deploying AI-enabled applications at scale is simplified with access to the latest NVIDIA GPUs through Paperspace’s software, unlocking the power of accelerated computing for organizations of all sizes.”

About Paperspace

Paperspace is a cloud platform for building and scaling AI applications. Paperspace customer use-cases include deploying LLMs, fine-tuning Foundation Models, building the next ChatGPT, harnassing generative media, and many more. Tens of thousands of individuals and businesses use Paperspace to explore new models with Notebooks, automate training with Workflows, and bring their applications to life with Deployments.