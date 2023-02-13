CUPE Local 23 Ratifies New Agreement

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE Local 23 members (City of Burnaby inside and outside workers as well as foremen) have voted 75 percent in favour of ratifying a new three-year agreement.

“I want to thank the bargaining committee, CUPE 23 staff and our CUPE servicing representatives for their hard work in achieving this new agreement,” said CUPE 23 President Bruce Campbell.

He also thanked the work of other Metro Vancouver CUPE locals, who he credited for lifting up workers across the region.

“The hard work invested by our fellow CUPE locals in recent rounds of bargaining provided a solid foundation on which our bargaining committee was able to build. By working together, we have been able to consistently achieve positive outcomes for workers who serve lower mainland communities.”

The three-year deal provides wage increases of 3 percent in 2022, 4.5 percent in 2023 and 4 percent in 2024. It also includes a one-time, 3.5 percent inflationary support supplemental payment applied on 2022 wages.

“Our members have faced numerous challenges in recent years, including the global pandemic and record high inflation that has added to the ongoing affordability crisis in Metro Vancouver,” notes Campbell. “This agreement recognizes these difficult times and provides substantial improvements that will make a meaningful impact in our members’ lives.”

Other key improvements include funding for counselling services to better support workers’ mental health needs, an updated definition of auxiliary employees and an enhanced job evaluation program.

“We extend our thanks to Burnaby City Council and City management for recognizing the value municipal workers bring to this City. We’re proud to be a partner in delivering essential public services to residents and businesses and we look forward to continued collaboration,” concluded Campbell.

CUPE 23 represents 3,200 municipal and library workers who provide quality public services to Burnaby residents including public works, library services, recreation, planning, RCMP, fire support services as well as administrative services such as accounting and payroll.

cope491