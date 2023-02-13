Belmont Village Senior Living Breaks Ground on New Bay Area Community at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon, Calif.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with Sunset Development, Belmont Village Senior Living is pleased to announce the groundbreaking and construction of its fifth Bay Area community in the beautiful and blossoming city of San Ramon. Continuing its over two-decade-long tradition of serving Bay Area seniors and their families, Belmont Village San Ramon plans to open its doors by Fall 2024 - adding to its firmly ingrained and thriving footprint of Northern California communities that includes Belmont Village Albany, Sunnyvale, San Jose, and Los Gatos.

Located at 6151 Bollinger Canyon Road within the Bishop Ranch neighborhood, Belmont Village San Ramon, is the 16th Belmont Village Senior Living community in California. Like many Belmont Village communities that are thoughtfully placed in high-barrier areas near luxurious amenities, Belmont Village San Ramon will also bring the allure and appeal of being in extremely close proximity to high-end shopping and entertainment. Just steps away from City Center Bishop Ranch, a lively entertainment destination at the center of the evolving community of Bishop Ranch, Belmont Village residents will be able to take advantage of walking paths ideal for making the short trek on foot to a venue featuring open-air dining and shopping at the new heart of San Ramon. Hosting frequent art and music events as well as a thriving farmers’ market, City Center will be a prime destination for Belmont residents to engage in a plethora of meaningful social and cultural experiences.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in the Bay Area for aging adults in San Ramon,” says Patricia Will, Founder, and CEO of Belmont. “At Belmont Village, we believe that living a long, healthy, and full life is a blessing and caring for the aging is a gift.”

In addition to its attractive location, the new senior living community will be spacious, boasting a 175,320 gross square feet structure with key amenities such as a beautiful heated saltwater pool, putting green, and farm-to-table gardening areas. Featuring stunning indoor/outdoor flexibility throughout, residents will be able to bask in the pleasant weather while enjoying al fresco dining, outdoor yoga, lawn and group fitness space, great places to relax, and spots perfect for enjoying the views of scenic San Ramon. This pet-friendly community also features a dog park where pet-owning residents can gather and socialize.

“Bringing Belmont Village to Bishop Ranch is a pivotal step in the goal of continuing to build our neighborhood elements with a range of options for people of all ages,” said Alexander Mehran Jr., president, and chief executive officer at Sunset Development Company. “By adding a diverse blend of residential offerings in San Ramon, this partnership will undoubtedly further elevate the community.”

Upon completion, the latest Belmont community will feature 177 apartments, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences for Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Belmont Villages’ award-winning Memory Care. Residents will enjoy the abundance of amenities for which Belmont Village is well known, including concierge and transportation services, valet parking, on-site physiotherapy and fitness center, art studio, screening room, club lounge, full-service salon and spa, personal wine storage, and multiple dining venues.

The community’s programming will include Belmont’s award-winning and program to support cognitive strength, Circle of Friends. All aspects of daily life are influenced by Belmont Village’s proprietary, evidence-based approach to programming, health, and wellness. Belmont Village San Ramon is designed to provide just the right balance of care and support to suit all lifestyles, with well-trained staff and on-site licensed nursing care 24/7.

CBRE National Senior Housing arranged the construction financing for Belmont Village San Ramon at Bishop Ranch on behalf of a joint venture between Belmont Village Senior Living and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital. Aron Will, Tim Root, and Michael Cregan of CBRE National Senior Housing secured the non-recourse construction loan through a syndication of two regional banks. Envisioned in collaboration with longtime partners W.E. O’Neil Construction and HKIT Architects, everything from its location, architecture, and design is choreographed to embrace the San Ramon community, an area known for its abundance of trees and breathtaking views of Mount Diablo.

“We want our residents to feel happy and continue to lead full lives while receiving the highest quality of care,” said Will. “Every time we design a community, we consider the programming, staff training, building features and amenities that will help to make that possible. Belmont Village San Ramon is an extension of that commitment to future residents in the greater Bay Area.”

For more information about Belmont Village San Ramon, visit www.belmontvillage.com/sanramon.

For rendering of Belmont Village Senior Living San Ramon please click here.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of 33 highest quality independent, assisted living, and award-winning memory care communities for older adults across eight states in the U.S. and Mexico. With more than 4,000 employees, Belmont Village communities are renowned for their distinctive design; high standards of life safety; quality of care; and leading-edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked since 2018 as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Bishop Ranch

Owned and developed by Sunset Development since 1978, the family-operated company is guided by the long-held vision of making Bishop Ranch a distinct Californian community. Spread across 600 acres in Northern California’s San Ramon Valley, Bishop Ranch is where community, commerce and culture collide to create a thriving, walkable downtown for the city of San Ramon and a significant job center for the region. At its core, the 10-million-square-foot, next-generation workplace is one of the country’s largest office campuses and home to 30,000 employees and a dynamic mix of more than 600 businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, local startups and everything in between. With an award-winning transit program and a deep commitment to sustainability, Bishop Ranch aims to be the largest distributed power generation site in the world with 80% of its energy produced on-site by solar.

The heartbeat of Bishop Ranch is City Center, a $300 million, 300,000-square-foot, open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination. With its range of nearly 60 distinctive retailers and notable restaurants – including The Slanted Door, LB Steak, Boba Guys and Fieldwork Brewing Company -- along with Equinox Fitness, the luxurious LOT Cinema and the inviting public square, City Center is a unique and ever-popular gathering place. From art and music events to a thriving farmers’ market, City Center is the destination for social and cultural experiences.

With an unwavering commitment to build a walkable downtown, Bishop Ranch will soon introduce several distinctive residential communities, eventually numbering some 6,000 homes. Also planned is a new boutique hotel, as well as restaurant and retail options throughout the various neighborhoods. For more information, visit BishopRanch.com