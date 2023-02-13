Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with Container Services, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing within the food and beverage, healthcare, and business services industries, is pleased to announce it has completed a partnership with Container Services, Inc. (“CSI” or “The Company”), a custom blow molder of rigid plastic containers based in Hillsboro, Kansas, with a second location in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

CSI was founded by Darrell Driggers in July 1991 to provide custom plastic bottles to honey producers, including their iconic “honey bear” bottle. Since the Company was founded, CSI continued to expand its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities, and grew into a leading manufacturer of high-quality, custom containers for customers in the food and beverage, household products, and automotive industries. The Company specializes in the production of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and HDPE (high-density polyethylene) blow-molded plastic containers and has expertise working with post-consumer recycled plastic resins.

Today, CSI has over 100 employees, and more than 150,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space, while maintaining excellent customer service and providing sophisticated, innovative and reliable plastic packaging solutions. Darrell Driggers’ son, Brent Driggers, joined the Company in 2015 and currently serves as CEO. He will continue in his role as CEO of CSI.

Regarding Shore Capital’s partnership with CSI, Brent Driggers said, “I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished at CSI. Our partnership with Shore Capital will enable us to invest further in our team and continue improving our production capabilities. Most importantly, this partnership with Shore ultimately enables us to better serve our customers.”

Richard Boos, Partner at Shore, said, “We are very excited about partnering with CSI. Brent and his high-caliber team have built an incredible company with an excellent reputation in the rigid plastic packaging sector. We look forward to providing the CSI team with resources to help the Company to grow bigger, stronger and faster.”

Shore plans to build upon CSI’s strong team and high-quality manufacturing capabilities by investing in the business development, sales and marketing, and operational infrastructure of the Company to help drive transformational growth. Upon closing the partnership, Katie Bush and Ryan Drews joined CSI’s management team as Chief of Staff and VP of Strategic Initiatives, respectively, as part of Shore Capital’s CXO Executive Program. This program seeks to place highly motivated and hungry young executives into management positions throughout the country with the mentorship and support needed to succeed, mature and grow into C-level executives. Together, CSI and Shore will explore opportunities for inorganic growth through acquisitions of rigid plastic container manufacturers and organic growth through continued best-in-class customer service, new customer partnerships, and expanded offerings to existing customers.

Tom Smithburg, Principal at Shore, said, “We look forward to working closely with Brent and the rest of the CSI team to achieve our shared vision of providing customers with best-in-class custom rigid plastic packaging throughout the United States.”

To learn more about partnerships with CSI, please visit https://www.csibottles.com/ or contact Ryan Drews (rdrews@csibottles.com).

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About Container Services, Inc.

Container Services, Inc. (“CSI”) is a premier manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging services, specializing in the production of PET containers and HDPE containers for specialty food & beverage and other manufacturers. Backed by Shore Capital, CSI is supported by a World-Class Board of Directors, with deep experience across packaging, operations, and private equity. For more information, please visit: https://www.csibottles.com/.