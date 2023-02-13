Veradigm and HealthVerity Collaborate to Advance Real-World Evidence and Care for Patients with Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes

CHICAGO & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm®, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), and HealthVerity®, a leader in Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange (IPGE) for real-world data, today announced a collaboration that will advance real-world research and improve patient care for those with cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The collaboration makes Veradigm’s data from their Cardiovascular and Metabolic Registries fully interoperable with de-identified patient data from HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation’s largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem.

The HealthVerity IPGE platform is an integrated technology and real-world data (RWD) infrastructure that allows disparate data to be accurately resolved to unique privacy-protected identities, then linked in a HIPAA-compliant manner and exchanged for a myriad of use cases. By connecting Veradigm’s Cardiology and Metabolic registries with broad scale healthcare and consumer data from HealthVerity, the collaboration provides clinical researchers with unprecedented access to regulatory-quality, HIPAA-compliant and research-ready data to advance analytics and treatments for these prevalent conditions.

The Veradigm Cardiology Registry is the largest U.S. outpatient cardiovascular quality improvement registry, with 102+ million records, representing 18.9+ million unique patient lives, 13,000 providers and 4,000 office locations. The registry captures data on coronary artery disease (CAD), heart failure (HF), atrial fibrillation (AF), hypertension (HTN) and peripheral arterial disease (PAD). It follows cardiac patients across their journey, tracking key measures, including patient demographics, plan of care, cardiac events and comorbidities, exams, procedures, lab values, related medications, and more.

The Veradigm Metabolic Registry is the first clinical ambulatory registry aimed at tracking and improving the quality of prediabetes, diabetes, and cardiometabolic care across the primary and specialty care continuum. The registry has 79+ million records, representing 13.5+ million unique patient lives, 11,100 providers, and 3,400 office locations. Key measures captured include patient demographics, A1c control, nephropathy, blood cholesterol, hypertension eye exam, foot exam, antiplatelet therapy and more. Additionally, Veradigm’s electronic health record (EHR) data from the most recent five years is incorporated, representing over 176 million patients with clinical activity, as well as Veradigm medical claims and remittance data for 300 million medical claims captured in a rolling two-year period.

“Veradigm provides life science researchers scalable access to real-world clinical data via our direct connection with the point-of-care,” said Stuart Green, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Veradigm. “With Veradigm’s Registry and EHR data on the HealthVerity platform, we are extending the reach of the Veradigm Network to further support improvements in patient care at scale.”

The collaboration between Veradigm and HealthVerity leverages the industry’s most accurate patient matching and identity resolution technology, a key component of the HealthVerity IPGE Platform, which will allow researchers to discover more comprehensive longitudinal patient journeys without the patient fragmentation inherent in more traditional patient tokenization solutions.

“Diabetes is a top driver of healthcare spend and, as we enter Heart Health Month, we are reminded of the need for comprehensive treatments for heart disease, a leading cause of death in the United States,” said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. “This collaboration will enable far greater contextualization of important registry data and will provide a more holistic view of these patients’ journeys. Life Sciences organizations and clinical researchers can now obtain comprehensive patient-level data in a privacy-protected manner that offers real-world insight into the patient to ultimately improve care for these ubiquitous conditions.”

About HealthVerity

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, and government organizations have partnered with HealthVerity to solve some of their most complicated use cases through transformative technologies and real-world data infrastructure. The HealthVerity IPGE platform, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange, enables the discovery of real-world data across the broadest healthcare data ecosystem, the building of more complete and accurate patient journeys and the ability to power best-in-class analytics and applications with flexibility and ease. Together with our partners, HealthVerity has built the modern way to data for the health insights economy. To learn more about the HealthVerity IPGE platform, visit www.healthverity.com.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

© 2023 Veradigm Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.