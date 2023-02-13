The DiPietro Law Firm Continues Pursuing Justice for Victims After Winning $ 236 Million Against Columbia University and Robert Hadden

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After securing a record-breaking $ 236 million settlement against Columbia University and “predator” OBGYN Robert Hadden, attorney Anthony T. DiPietro, is continuing to wage war against the university on behalf of his growing list of over 115 new clients who are just learning about Columbia’s cover-up (https://www.atdlaw.com). Over the past decade, DiPietro used targeted civil litigation against Columbia University to hold the institution accountable for exposing patients to a known sexual felon.

On January 24th, 2023, Hadden was convicted in federal court on all four counts of soliciting patients to cross state lines with the intent to commit sexual abuse upon them. At the bail hearing on February 1st, Hadden was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals. Sentencing is scheduled for April 2023.

Anthony T. DiPietro, Esq. is the only attorney in the country who’s been suing Columbia for over a decade to hold the university accountable for covering up Hadden’s abuse

Among Mr. DiPietro’s clients are high-profile celebrities, artists, doctors, and advocates—many of whom rallied together to pass the Adult Survivors’ Act (ASA) in New York, so other victims and survivors of Hadden’s abuse would have a path to justice. The ASA has a unique one-year look-back window for adult victims and survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse. The window recently opened, and allows new cases to be filed regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred—even back to the 1980s when Hadden was a resident at Columbia University.

“To this day, there are still thousands of women out there who were sexually exploited by Hadden and Columbia, and may not be fully aware that what happened to them was wrong,” DiPietro states. Having personally reviewed hundreds of his clients’ medical charts, DiPietro has become acutely familiar with Hadden’s patterns of grooming and abuse in ways that no other lawyer understands. “I’m doing everything in my power to change the culture—and make this world a better place to grow up in for our kids, grandkids, and generations to come, than the one we grew up in,” attorney Anthony T. DiPietro explains. He continues, “Columbia has shown us over the past 10 years that the only thing they care about is money. If that’s the case, then I want to hit them as hard as I can—as many times as I can—so they never forget there are consequences for enabling and covering up abuse.”

As a result of his work on the Columbia cases, Anthony T. DiPietro, Esq., was recognized this month as being one of America’s Top 10 Lawyers for Women’s Rights. In a recent interview when discussing the historic settlement, DiPietro told the New York Times “This is just the beginning.” DiPietro is preparing to file hundreds of new cases against the beleaguered University in the coming months.

For more information about the Adult Survivors’ Act, or Columbia University’s cover-up of Robert Hadden’s serial exploitation and abuse of patients, call (212) 233-3600 or visit https://www.ATDLaw.com

If you are a survivor looking for resources, visit www.safehorizon.org/adult-survivors-act