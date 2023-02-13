Aker ASA Partners with pulsESG for Sustainability & ESG Reporting and Measurement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--pulsESG™, a pioneering software as a service (SaaS) platform offering enterprises a centralized system of record and reference for environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, announced today that Norwegian industrial group Aker ASA (Aker) with a global footprint has selected pulsESG as its ESG platform for data collection, management and analytics. The technology enables companies to more fully integrate ESG and sustainability efforts into their operations and build the framework to drive and measure sustainability goals.

Aker will use the pulsESG platform to report ESG and sustainability metrics and to streamline the collection, integration, and improvement of their ESG data across their portfolio of operations, to ensure long-term value creation for their shareholders. The application will be used to simplify UN SDG, CDP, GRI, TCFD, CSRD, World Economic Forum, and other sustainability standards reporting.

“Sustainability at Aker means making responsible business decisions that create value while protecting the environment and contributing to the good of society. The core of Aker’s operations is to be a responsible and engaged owner that builds strong and resilient companies. Strengthening our ESG capabilities is a significant step toward creating more sustainable operations, and our partnership with pulsESG will allow us to measure and analyze our ESG data with improved speed and accuracy,” said Jeanett Bergan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Aker.

“The pulsESG team is excited to provide a comprehensive, integrated and flexible SaaS platform that will support Aker’s efforts to capture, analyze and measure progress,” said Murat Sönmez, pulsESG Co-founder and CEO. “Our technology offers a complete ESG performance management platform, including disclosure frameworks, regulatory compliance, GHG calculators, benchmarking, and goal setting with full audit trail,” said Inderjeet Singh, co-founder and CTO of pulsESG. “We are looking forward to partnering with Aker to help them accelerate their impact through our innovative platform.”

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA (Aker) is an industrial investment company with ownership interests concentrated in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, industrial software, seafood and marine biotechnology sectors. For more information, visit https://www.akerasa.com/en.

About pulsESG™

Founded in 2021, pulsESG is a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their ESG footprint with an integrated and comprehensive SaaS platform built for compliance tracking and insight. For more information visit www.pulsESG.com. LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/pulsESG