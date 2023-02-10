iQor’s IVR Automation Scores Touchdown With Big Game Fans Seeking Food Order Status

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with iQor, a multi-national high-volume fast-food giant digitally transformed their process for checking food order status by phone in time for the Big Game—one of their busiest sales days of the year.

“As a longstanding CX solutions outsourcing partner to this fast-food client, we recommended an automated digital non-voice solution when they turned to us to help refine their order status process,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

iQor developed, implemented, and operates an interactive voice response (IVR) order status solution that provides exceptional customer experiences by:

- Making it easy for customers to get their order status over the phone.

- Reducing order status wait time by minutes per call.

- Lessening the need for customers to speak with an agent when checking their order status.

- Reducing the cost and number of agents needed to handle order status calls for the Big Game.

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and BPO integrated digital services, designing the optimal mix of CX automation and people.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of more than 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.