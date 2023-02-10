New BioAccelerator to Grow Biomanufacturing Capacity for Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island today announced a $50 million investment in the BioAccelerator, the largest single investment in economic development infrastructure in PEI history. The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA, and Premier Dennis King made the announcement in support of Canada’s Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy and the province’s strategic plan for the bioscience sector.

Spearheaded by the PEI BioAlliance, this new 75,000 sq. ft. biomanufacturing centre of expertise is unique in Canada in its design and service delivery components. It will enable Canadian bioscience companies to carry out research and new product development, process development, manufacturing scale up, as well as provide access to biopharmaceutical manufacturing skills and training.

Situated in the BioCommons Research Park in Charlottetown, the BioAccelerator builds upon recent public and private sector investments such as BIOVECTRA’s expansion into the development of mRNA-Vaccines and bio-manufacturing facilities, the Canadian Alliance for Skills and Training in Life Sciences (CASTL), and the BioManufacturing Incubator. It will provide much-needed biomanufacturing infrastructure to advance the bioscience and life sciences ecosystem at both the regional and national level.

The BioAccelerator will provide capacity and expertise to support fermentation and downstream bioprocessing in areas of biologics, probiotics, natural product chemistry-derived products, and animal and fish health products. These are areas where capacity is extremely limited in North America and especially so in Canada.

“Today’s announcement is an exceptional endorsement of the hard work and vision of leaders from our cluster’s business, research, and government organizations and their commitment to sustainable economic growth,” said Rory Francis, CEO, PEI BioAlliance. “The BioAccelerator will provide essential biomanufacturing facilities and services for businesses across the region and beyond, that are critical to business growth and biomanufacturing self-sufficiency for Canada.”

PEI’s bioscience community is recognized across Canada for the success of its collaborative economic cluster model in advancing and growing the sector. With the guidance of PEI BioAlliance partners from business, academia, research, and governments at all levels, the sector has quadrupled in size since 2012 to include over 65 bioscience companies earning over $600 million per year in sales. The sector is now one of the top three industry contributors to the provincial economy. The PEI bioscience cluster has surpassed 2025 growth targets and is well on its way to becoming a billion-dollar industry by 2030.

Tenants in the BioAccelerator will include early-stage companies, small, and medium size enterprises from Atlantic Canada, across Canada, and from international locations. It will also include the facilities and expertise of the National Research Council of Canada’s atypical fermentation labs as well as CASTL, providing hands-on biopharmaceutical manufacturing training for the talent pipeline that will be essential to Canada’s Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy. The BioAccelerator will be CASTL’s national headquarters and expanded lead training facility.

“Prince Edward Island continues to play a key role in expanding Canada’s bioscience innovation ecosystem,” said Minister Petitpas Taylor. “Attracting more leading bioscience companies to Atlantic Canada is a key opportunity to grow and strengthen the bioscience cluster in our region. This will bring new high-skilled jobs, opportunities for advanced training, and the development of innovative new ideas and cutting-edge research.”

The bioeconomy is an important economic driver for Atlantic Canada, and critical to PEI’s economic diversification. The Atlantic sector consists of approximately 900 organizations, including commercial businesses, hospital and university research institutions, and employed 10,800 people in 2019. The private sector alone employs approximately 5,500 people in a diverse range of companies, from start-ups to multinationals.

“By investing in today, we’re preparing for a stronger tomorrow that will have a positive and lasting impact on the Island’s economy and people,” said Premier Dennis King. “This facility demonstrates what we can accomplish when we work together, believe in the possibilities, and share a vision for a prosperous Prince Edward Island.”

The BioAccelerator is a key element in the PEI BioAlliance’s plan to build out the province’s capacity and reputation as a national centre of expertise in biomanufacturing.

“The BioAccelerator will create a unique space for bioscience businesses to flourish, accelerating new product development and commercialization to advance solutions that can improve health and food security,” said Oliver Technow, Board Chair, PEI BioAlliance, and CEO, BIOVECTRA. “This investment positions Atlantic Canada as a leading force in Canada’s bio-revolution.”

The BioAccelerator is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

About the PEI BioAlliance

Since 2005, the PEI BioAlliance has coordinated the development and growth of the province's bioscience cluster and established the conditions for business success. The cluster creates high-quality, Island-based jobs in the areas of human, animal, and fish health and nutrition. The PEI BioAlliance is a partnership of 65 businesses, academic and research institutions, and federal and provincial government agencies, dedicated to establishing the bioscience sector as a key pillar in the economic foundation of the province and Atlantic Canada.