Aramark Healthcare+ Announces Exclusive Partnership with Healthcare Plus Solutions Group

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An improved hospital experience can influence patient satisfaction, decrease length of stay, reduce costly readmissions, and improve nursing satisfaction. Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the provider of food, facilities, and uniform services to millions of people in 19 countries around the world, today announced an exclusive new partnership with the Healthcare Plus Solutions Group (HPSG), led by healthcare visionaries Quint Studer and Dan Collard. The partnership is part of the Aramark Healthcare+ strategy to drive innovative, evidence-based improvement for hospitals.

“We are committed to building a world class patient experience organization to improve hospital outcomes,” said Bart Kaericher, President and CEO of Aramark Healthcare+. “This partnership gives us the added expertise, resources and structure to support the development of our front-line staff as part of the patient care team.”

HPSG will develop coaching and training to build skills for patient interaction that gives Aramark Healthcare+ managers and front-line associates the expertise to support nursing units and help improve patient care.

The new HPSG and Aramark Healthcare+ partnership will be centralizing and formalizing the existing network of experience professionals integrated across all regions in the U.S. These teams will be scaled to deliver a foundational framework of practices designed to elevate the relationships with caregivers, patients, and the healthcare team within the Aramark Healthcare+ partnerships nationwide.

Together, the group will create a new “Leadership Development Institute” to teach techniques that effectively connect caregivers and patients. For example, Aramark Healthcare+ managers will learn to conduct guided rounding conversations with their front-line teams and will receive similar training and tools to have rounding discussions with nurses and patients. All training will include an official certification process.

“We are grateful to be part of the Aramark Healthcare+ team,” said Quint Studer, co-founder of Healthcare Plus Solutions Group. “We are excited to bring new capabilities to their front-line teams of food, facility services and transport associates so that they can have a greater impact on those that receive care and those hospital partners they work with that provide care.”

Studer is an expert on business and healthcare leadership and is known for being one of the first to connect patient care to customer service, putting patient experience at the forefront. As former president of Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Studer led the organization to the top one percent of hospitals in the country in patient and employee satisfaction. He was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Master of Business, making him the only health care leader to win this award. The author of numerous best-selling healthcare and leadership books, he recently published The Calling: Why Healthcare Is So Special, to help health care professionals maintain and manage healthy emotional bank accounts.

Dan Collard, co- founder of Healthcare Plus Solutions Group, is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 28 years of healthcare industry experience including operations, consulting, and technology start-ups. Dan served as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer of TeamHealth, one of the nation’s largest hospital-based physician practices. Prior to joining TeamHealth, Dan served as President of Press Ganey’s Strategic Consulting Division and as CEO of EVOQ Medical, Inc. a healthcare technology start-up in Atlanta. Dan also spent 13 years at Studer Group as a senior leader, where he served organizations ranging from rural hospitals to complex health systems and academic medical centers.

Together Quint and Dan’s work has focused on the human capital element of healthcare. Their conference “Replenishing Yourself, Your Team and Your Organization” hosted by Healthcare Plus Solutions Group serves as a resource for health care providers to replenish themselves to sustain and further their passion for healthcare.

About Aramark Healthcare+

Aramark Healthcare+ operates with a combination of values and services that act as an extension of care designed to help hospitals deliver better outcomes, from everyday moments to forward innovations. From the housekeeper cleaning a patient room after discharge to the food service worker making sure a patient’s order is accurate, to the transporter that comforts a patient as they move through the hospital, Aramark Healthcare+ strives to serve others and provide solutions that promote health and well-being for everyone.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Healthcare Plus Solutions Group

Healthcare Plus Solutions Group (HPSG) was founded by Quint Studer and Dan Collard in 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. Powered by a team of healthcare industry and talent management experts, HPSG specializes in delivering precision leader development™ solutions to healthcare organizations across the continuum of care and their teams. With tightly customized services that look at the whole health of an organization, HPSG works closely with its partners to diagnose their most urgent pain points, design smart, collaborative solutions, and create a plan to execute in a way that delivers measurable results. With partnerships across the country, HPSG’s primary mission is to have a positive impact on those that receive care and those that provide care. For more information, visit www.HealthcarePlusSG.com.