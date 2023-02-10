On Valentine’s Day, AHF’s Food for Health Provides ‘Food for Love’

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Tuesday, February 14th, AHF’s “Food for Health” program will host a special Valentine's Day “Food for Love” food distribution and shopping cart giveaway event at the Sinclair Hotel, one of AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation hotels, which is home to a regular Food for Health Community Farmers Market food distribution program held every Tuesday and Thursday in a storefront at the hotel. The event is free and open to the public.

WHAT: MEDIA AVAILABILITY - Valentine’s Day “Food for Love” Free Food Distribution.

Free folding shopping carts will also be given to patrons as well as dental hygiene kits and oral hygiene instructions.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

WHO: Food for Health, AHF, The Greater Los Angeles Hispanic Dental Association, AHF Global Advocacy Division, Community of Westlake/Pico Union District

WHY: Cost of food continues to impact the poor working class & seniors

WHERE: The SINCLAIR HOTEL, 2200 W 8th Street, Los Angeles CA 90057 (cross street: Lake St.)

ASSIGNMENT DESK NOTE: Additional B-roll/Media Availability of SHOPPING CART ASSEMBLY on Sat. Feb. 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. @ the Sinclair

“Our Tuesday Food for Health food distribution next week will be a very special event. Guests will receive free groceries including eggs, milk, bread, freshly picked vegetables, fruit, and other food products. Each guest will also receive flowers and a chocolate covered strawberry to honor them this Valentine's Day,” said Carlos Marroquin, National Director, Food for Health Programs for AHF. “In addition, each guest will receive a free folding shopping cart to ease the burden of transporting their groceries home.”

In August 2021, in response to the ongoing food crisis driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, AHF launched its Food for Health program in Los Angeles to alleviate hunger by repairing and rebuilding local communities utilizing innovative strategies. (Link: Food for Health photos)

According to statistics from the California Department of Public Health, 40% of low-income adults in California are unable to afford enough food. 1 in 4 California children don’t have enough food, and over 7 million Californians were eligible for CalFresh, but approximately 2.5 million did not participate. The reality is, California has an undeniable food crisis.

“Most of our guest are seniors and families who walk for blocks and/or use public transportation to access our food services. They often struggle to carry the food and produce we give away every week,” added Marroquin. “We are about to change that. Each guest at our ‘Food for Love’ event will receive a folding shopping cart for them to keep. We are very excited to support our communities and go the extra mile to assist them and make their lives a little better.”

Food for Health is also excited to be partnering with the Greater Los Angeles Hispanic Dental Association. They will be distributing free dental hygiene kits and provide oral hygiene instructions for children in honor of the National Children's Dental Health month.

Food for Health will be joined by employees from AHF's Global Advocacy Division, who are partnering with Food for Health by providing volunteers to help assemble the shopping carts on Saturday February 11. The Global Advocacy team will also assist the Food for Health team with distribution on the day of the “Food for Love” Valentine event.

“This is truly an effort that makes us proud and shows the love AHF has for the community. Together we will be making this Valentine's Day a very special one at the food pantry,” concluded Marroquin.