FulcrumAir Announces Successful Completion of Pilot Program to Install BFDs Using the Latest in Drone and Robotic Technology

WELLINGTON, CO.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FulcrumAir is very pleased to announce that we have very successfully installed more than 1,500 Power Line Sentry Hawk Eye™ BFDs under a pilot program for Atlantic City Electric, which serves about 560,000 customers across southern New Jersey. The work was done by FulcrumAir, working in collaboration with MJ Electric, in South Jersey on five transmission lines in high-risk bird collision areas.

Patrick Arnell, CEO of FulcrumAir said, “We are very proud that Atlantic City Electric put the faith in us to demonstrate our industry leading technology. We have been working extremely hard on this for over five years and are excited to introduce it to the Pepco Holdings family of companies, which includes Atlantic City Electric.”

BFDs are installed on overhead wires where there is a risk of avian mortality and power outages due to bird strikes. By adopting the innovative installation technology developed by FulcrumAir, the Pepco Holdings companies can accelerate the implementation of their Avian Protection Programs due to the ease in which FulcrumAir’s equipment can be deployed. Road closures are no longer required to accommodate bucket trucks, helicopters are no longer required, and power outages no longer need to be taken.

Atlantic City Electric officials said that the pilot went very well, and they hope to have Fulcrum install more. “Atlantic City Electric is committed to providing safe and reliable service to our customers and communities, and a key part of that is the protection of wildlife and the environment,” said Cristina Frank, principal environmental program manager at Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “The successful pilot installation of BFDs took place where we have had known bird collision challenges. We see bird diverters installed by Fulcrum as an effective solution to protecting birds and look to leverage this innovative approach across Pepco Holdings.”

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy service to approximately 560,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

FulcrumAir is a leader in the development Ariel Robotic Solutions for the Power line industry. New products are under development and will be released soon – stay tuned.