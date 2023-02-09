Breeze Airways to Serve as Launch Customer for StaqPay

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breeze Airways, the newest, nicest domestic low-fare airline, with more than 120 nonstop routes, today announced it is the launch customer of StaqPay, an incentive-based online checkout platform that empowers consumers to pay how they want while earning additional rewards with the brands they love.

Targeted for a second quarter launch on www.flybreeze.com and on the Breeze app, StaqPay offers Breeze Guests the opportunity to earn fifty percent more BreezePoints off their base fare simply by selecting StaqPay at checkout and linking their preferred form of payment to the platform including ACH, debit, credit or even crypto currency.

In addition to the benefits Guests receive from paying with StaqPay, Breeze benefits also by saving money on merchant fees compared to typical payment processors.

“This is just a nice solution all the way around because it gives us the ability to reward our Guests while saving Breeze money on merchant fees,” stated Breeze CCO Lukas Johnson. “By helping reduce costs, StaqPay is supporting us in our mission of providing our special brand of high flex, low fare service. It’s truly a win-win.”

StaqPay, a new Salt Lake City-based fintech backed by institutional investors including Kickstart Seed Fund, Peterson Ventures and Pelion Venture Partners, is poised to usher in the next generation of flexible online payment.

“I can’t think of a better launch customer for StaqPay than Breeze,” stated StaqPay President and CTO Dee Evans. “Just as Breeze has disrupted its industry by creating an entirely new category of air travel, StaqPay is similarly disrupting the online payments world by offering a new and innovative solution built to benefit both businesses and their customers.”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles: ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’ and ‘Nicest’ with the percentage of BreezePoints earned based on the bundle purchased.

BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/wdVrjlK9EX

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. Breeze now offers 121 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 20 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

About StaqPay

StaqPay is a payment platform that empowers both businesses and consumers to make the most of the online checkout experience. It saves businesses money on merchant fees and boosts repeat purchases through its innovative rewards system. Shoppers who choose to check out with StaqPay will earn rewards each time they make a purchase with a participating vendor. With more repeat purchases and stronger rewards—online shopping has never been so rewarding. StaqPay is a product of Staq Finance Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah.