Jessica Campos Named January Teacher of the Month by SchoolsFirst FCU, ABC10 and Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 Sacramento and Sacramento State’s College of Education, today announced that Jessica Campos, who teaches students with visual impairments for the San Juan Unified School District, has been named Teacher of the Month for January 2023. In place for 20+ years, the Teacher of the Month program is a community enrichment initiative designed to highlight Greater Sacramento area teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students and families.

With 18 years of teaching experience, as an elementary school teacher for five years and as a Teacher for Students with Visual Impairments (TVI) for 13 years, Ms. Campos travels around the San Juan Unified School District providing instruction in braille, low vision aids, and assistive technology to students ranging from Pre-K to those up to 22 years of age.

When asked about why teachers matter, Ms. Campos said, “Teachers for Students with visual impairments create an environment to encourage independence, academic success, and prepare students to be productive members of society.” She also has advice for those considering a similar career path. “It’s not a well-known credential in special education, but very much in demand. The credential allows you to work one-on-one with a child, so it’s very rewarding.”

“We are honored to recognize the important contributions of teachers such as Jessica Campos,” said Josh Smith, Vice President of School and Community Relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. “As an organization that serves school employees and their families, we understand how individual teachers can make a significant difference in the lives of students.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Campos will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award, including a $5,000 prize, which will be announced at a special awards program early next year.

To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for an upcoming Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth.

