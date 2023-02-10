Global Payments Announces Official Commerce Technology Partnerships with the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced new partnerships with both the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks for Global Payments to serve as the official Commerce Technology Provider for Truist Park and State Farm Arena. With these new partnerships, Global Payments will now serve as the Commerce Technology Provider for all of Atlanta’s major sports and entertainment venues, having partnered with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, in 2021.

Global Payments was selected for its ability to deliver distinctive cloud-based software and payment solutions that will enable the Hawks and Braves to create enhanced, frictionless experiences that increase fan engagement, drive loyalty and improve operational efficiency.

“Fans have returned in force to live events, and they are bringing their appetite for frictionless, digital and in-person interactions with them,” said Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Payments. “As the line between physical and virtual experiences increasingly blurs, we are delighted to work with our hometown Braves and Hawks – two world class organizations – to help deliver memorable experiences that surpass the high expectations of today’s digitized sports fans.”

Global Payments will bring its expertise in restaurants, food and beverage service management, ticketing and retail to further elevate Truist Park and State Farm Arena and help them deliver an unmatched fan experience.

“Our partnership with Global Payments uniquely aligns with three of our core values: providing an incredible fan experience, using innovation and technology to enhance those experiences and always remaining True to Atlanta by aligning with Atlanta-based companies with strong values,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin. “We are excited that Global Payments will be an integral part of how we provide our fans with more choices and optionality at State Farm Arena.”

“When fans visit Truist Park, they expect fast, seamless transactions that allow them to get to their seats quickly and enjoy the game,” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Atlanta Braves. “This new partnership with Global Payments will continue to elevate our fan experience and Truist Park’s status as a best-in-class ballpark.”

Technology integrations with both teams will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Global Payments provides a multitude of payment and technology services to more than 150 stadium and entertainment venues throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, enabling operators to find unique ways to delight their fans. Consumer expectations for seamless experiences across virtual and physical worlds have never been higher, and Global Payments’ ability to deliver a complete ecosystem of technologies has never been more critical.

“We excel in complex environments where leading edge technologies, fully integrated solutions and high resiliency and reliability are needed, which is why stadiums and entertainment venues are turning to us to help solve their most pressing business challenges,” Bready added.

Additionally Global Payments, the Braves and the Hawks will collaborate to amplify efforts to strengthen underrepresented communities through education and resources that help improve lives and create strong foundations for the future. These new partnerships further highlight Global Payments' strong commitment to its hometown communities, consistent with the company’s mission, culture and values.

