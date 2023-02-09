International Sustainable Beauty Packaging Duo, Alder Packaging and Axilone Group, to Launch Official Partnership at MakeUp in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The launch of a partnership between Alder Packaging, sustainable beauty packaging company based out of Los Angeles, and Axilone USA, leading luxury cosmetic packaging producer, will activate at the MakeUp in Los Angeles conference on February 16-17, 2023. The collaboration introduces Alder as an official West Coast beauty packaging partner for Axilone and their trusted brands.

Alder Packaging launched in February 2022 as an eco-friendly beauty packaging company based in LA; the company has since provided full sustainability consulting for a wide variety of brands including skin, hair, color cosmetics, and pet care. The team, benefiting from strong credentials across the Pacific West Coast, recently hired Ayden Peters as the newest Packaging Development Manager to help drive sustainable innovation and excellence in customer service.

Axilone Group, leveraging its industrial footprint in Europe and China, is a world leading luxury cosmetic packaging company for skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics. Well recognized for best-in-class service, innovation solutions and eco-friendly commitment, Axilone is a corporate member of SPICE, a sustainability packaging initiative to shape the future of cosmetic packaging. Axilone USA is headquartered in NYC, its newest partnership with Alder will expand their influence across the Pacific West Coast.

“At Alder, we are honored to have established a relationship with Axilone, allowing us to tap into their quality, expertise, manufacturing practices, and custom packaging development to provide even stronger sustainable solutions to our West Coast partners,” said Jerome Fraillon, CEO of Alder Packaging.

“Our partnership with Alder Packaging is part of Axilone’s strategy to reinforce our leadership in premium sustainable beauty packaging. We know this collaboration will allow us to better understand West Coast customers’ expectations and continue to better serve them,” said Jacques Cohen, CEO of Axilone USA.

MakeUp in Los Angeles will take place from February 16-17, 2023 at the LA convention center. The representatives of Axilone and Alder will be available at booth C27 to showcase samples.

To learn more, or set up a meeting with the Alder and Axilone team at the tradeshow, visit www.alderpackaging.com and www.axilonegroup.com.

About Alder Packaging

Alder Packaging was founded by industry veterans Jerome Fraillon and Sarah Sommer in 2022 out of Los Angeles. Alder Packaging meets the need for quality, cost-effective packaging for health and beauty products that puts sustainability first. Alder product offerings span across all product formats and fit brands of any size. Alders team acts as trend experts and packaging guides for their clients.

About Axilone Group

Axilone is recognized as a key player by the most prestigious beauty brands for its expertise in plastic injection, aluminum stamping, decoration and assembly processes. The group designs and produces premium packaging solutions for the skincare, make-up and perfume markets. With its multi-material know-how, Axilone relies on a global network of directly owned industrial sites in France, Spain and China.