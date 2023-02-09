Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Ross Stores, Inc. Launch 9th Annual In-Store Fundraiser to “Help Local Kids Learn”

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Ross Stores, Inc.’s continued partnership, the leading youth development organization and national retailer will host their 9th annual in-store fundraiser from February 11th to March 5th at all Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) stores nationwide. All funds raised will go directly to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to supports its Power Hour program, which provides after-school homework help and ensures greater academic success for youth across the country.

Ross customers will be invited to take part in the fundraiser to support Power Hour at the local Club in their community, either by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar and donating the difference or making a donation of $1, $2, $5 or more. Donations made at the register will be matched up to a total of $400,000, as one part of the Company’s and its Foundation’s annual contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Ross Stores and Ross Stores Foundation have partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 15 years and, together with their generous customers and associates, they have donated more than $41 million dollars to support Clubs across the country. As the national sponsor of Power Hour, Ross Stores continues to support a vital program that encourages members to become self-directed learners while offering valuable support from trained, caring staff at their local Club.

Academic success is crucial for young people, particularly between the ages of 6 and 18, as it helps them excel in higher education and beyond. Boys & Girls Clubs offer safe places, caring mentors and life-enhancing experiences to ensure all youth are on track to achieve their full potential.

“Power Hour ensures all young people in Boys & Girls Clubs get the academic nurturing they need in order to thrive inside and outside of school walls,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are endlessly grateful to Ross Stores for helping us empower the next generation of leaders with the tools they need to succeed academically. Every young person deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential and life-enhancing programs like these are a critical piece of achieving that mission.”

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a valued and long-standing partner of Ross Stores, and the in-store fundraiser is an event we look forward to each year. We are proud to support the academic achievement of youth in communities around the country, and we celebrate this opportunity to invite customers and associates to join us in supporting a great cause,” said Gary Cribb, Senior Group Executive Vice President of Stores and Loss Prevention.

For anyone not able to get to a Ross store during the fundraiser, donations can be made online.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Nearly 5,000 Clubs serve 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-Affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.