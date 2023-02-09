United Steelworkers Union Reaches New Tentative Agreement with CP Rail

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1976, representing 600 workers at CP Rail, has reached a new tentative agreement with the company.

USW members at CP Rail include workers in clerical, intermodal, police communications and car compound in locations across Canada. Negotiations have been ongoing since November 2022.

“This agreement makes important gains for our members at a time when workers are looking for greater stability and improvements to help cope with the rising cost of living,” said Nathalie Lapointe, USW Montreal Area Co-ordinator and lead negotiator.

The union will be presenting the contents of the agreement to members over the coming weeks, with ratification votes wrapping up by the end of the month.

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

