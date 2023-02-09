United Musculoskeletal Partners Announces Strategic Partnership With Two Multi-Location Orthopedic Practices In Dallas-Fort Worth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Musculoskeletal Partners (UMP) announced today a strategic partnership with two Dallas-Fort Worth-based orthopedic practices. All-Star Orthopaedics, with four clinic locations, and OrthoTexas Physicians and Surgeons, PLLC (OrthoTexas), with five clinic locations and one surgery center, have joined the UMP platform. They join Texas-based UMP practices Arlington Orthopedic Associates, North Texas Orthopedics & Spine Center and Abilene Sports Medicine and Orthopedics to create a leading orthopedic platform offering world-class orthopedic care in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. These new practices bring UMP to 223 physicians and 372 providers across Texas, Georgia and Colorado and further establish UMP as a national leader in musculoskeletal care delivery.

“We are thrilled to welcome All-Star Orthopaedics and OrthoTexas to the UMP platform,” said Alex Bateman, CEO of UMP. “It is our goal to build the premier musculoskeletal enterprise in the country by joining forces with like-minded physician-owned and led orthopedic practices that share our commitment to putting the patient first and to growing through innovation and synergy. These two new additions to our platform strengthen that commitment and we look forward to working with them and with patients in all corners of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

“With these two new practices joining UMP, we now have 69 physicians and 110 providers practicing at 27 locations around the Metroplex,” said Brian Cormican, CEO of the UMP-Texas market. “That means that more patients in the area have access to the very best orthopedic care in the southwest close to home.”

“The quality of physicians already under the UMP umbrella is unmatched nationally and their commitment to delivering quality, cost-effective orthopedic care perfectly aligns with the way we approach our practice,” said Dr. Keith Heier, of OrthoTexas. “That commitment to patients coupled with a visionary management team with their eye on the future makes this move one that will benefit our patients as well as our practice.”

“All-Star Orthopaedics is excited to join United Musculoskeletal Partners,” said Dr. Mark Greenberg of All-Star Orthopaedics. “UMP has assembled an outstanding group of orthopedic surgeons in the North Texas region and has built an impressive national footprint of musculoskeletal providers. This partnership will allow our surgeons to focus on what we do best: providing the highest quality care to our loyal patients. It will also support growth and innovation, which will benefit our patients now and in the future.”

About United Musculoskeletal Partners

United Musculoskeletal Partners (UMP) was formed in December 2021 by Resurgens Orthopaedics, one of the nation’s largest orthopedic practices. UMP will partner with entrepreneurial, physician-owned orthopedic practices to deliver exceptional clinical care to patients around the country while simplifying the management functions of the practices under one umbrella company. www.umpartners.com

About All-Star Orthopaedics

For over 25 years, All-Star Orthopaedics has provided comprehensive orthopaedic care to patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Having undergone extensive training in their respective specialties, the board-certified surgeons have become known for their advanced expertise in areas such as foot and ankle surgery, upper extremity care, spinal and neck surgery, joint replacement, and sports medicine. They are considered leaders in orthopedic care and are highly rated for providing exceptional patient care. The All-Star Orthopaedics team is committed to improving patients’ overall quality of life by finding the most beneficial treatment options based on their unique needs and lifestyle. www.allstarortho.com.

About OrthoTexas

OrthoTexas is a premier orthopedic center in North Texas. With locations in Carrollton, Frisco, Plano and Denton, their team of 13 physicians and surgeons is focused on delivering comprehensive and compassionate care for the full spectrum of musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. OrthoTexas has fellowship-trained specialists in Sports Medicine, Foot and Ankle, Hand and Wrist, Shoulder and Elbow, Joint Replacement, Spine, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Additionally, they have a team of Physical and Occupational therapists to provide a multi-disciplinary approach for their patients. Both surgical and non-surgical providers are focused on providing excellent, outcomes-based care. www.OrthoTexas.com.